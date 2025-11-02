How to Watch Oregon vs. Iowa: Kickoff Time Revealed
The biggest college football matchup this weekend is finally here! No. 6 Oregon heads to Iowa City to face the Iowa Hawkeyes in a huge Big Ten battle. If you want to catch all the action, we've got everything you need to know about kickoff time, where to watch, and what to expect from this exciting game.
How to Watch
- Game Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025
- Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT
- TV Channel: CBS and Paramount+
- Broadcast Team: Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, and Jenny Dell
- Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City
This is the second straight CBS afternoon slot for the Hawkeyes. Before their bye week, Iowa beat Minnesota 41-3 on CBS, so they're bringing the same energy to this matchup!
College Football's Premier Pregame Spectacle Arrives in Iowa City
Fox's Big Noon Kickoff is bringing its legendary pregame atmosphere to Iowa City.
The show will feature host Rob Stone alongside former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer and football stars Mark Ingram, Matt Leinart, and Brady Quinn.
The broadcast airs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., offering fans free admission to the tailgate experience with complimentary food available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Fans who create the best signs compete for a $500 prize and other rewards. This marks the third visit by Big Noon Kickoff to Iowa City and the first since 2022 when the Hawkeyes hosted No. 4 Michigan.
Match Preview: Ducks and Hawkeyes Ready for Historic Matchup
No. 6 Oregon and Iowa meet for the first time as Big Ten opponents in what promises to be a defensive battle. The Ducks arrive at Kinnick Stadium with a 7-1 record, while the Hawkeyes sit at 6-2 after dominating Minnesota 41-3 before their bye week.
Oregon's only loss came to Indiana, and the team remains in playoff contention. Iowa also eyes playoff positioning despite narrow defeats to Indiana and Iowa State. Both programs are refreshed after their bye weeks and hungry for critical wins.
Iowa's strength lies in its tough defense and physical play that forces extended drives. Oregon quarterback Dante Moore proved he can handle hostile environments with an overtime win at Penn State.
The Hawkeyes' home advantage is formidable; they've won sixteen of their last nineteen games at Kinnick Stadium since 2023. This marks Oregon's first visit to Iowa City since 1989, adding historic significance to the matchup. Don't miss the action at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!