James Madison vs. Oregon Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Playoff First Round
One of this year’s two Group of Five teams in the College Football Playoffs is headed to Autzen Stadium this weekend. James Madison was the 12th and final team to get in and will visit No. 5 seed Oregon on Saturday as a massive 21.5-point underdog. Can the Dukes prove that they deserved to make the cut?
James Madison has been exceptional on both sides of the ball this season. The Dukes lead the Sun Belt Conference in points per game (37.3) and were one of the three FBS programs that gave up less than 1,000 rushing yards to opposing teams on defense.
Oregon’s offense was just ahead with an average of 38.2 points per game while holding opponents to 14.8 points per game in the uber-competitive Big 12, though.
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
James Madison vs. Oregon Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- James Madison: +21.5 (-115)
- Oregon: -21.5 (-105)
Moneyline
- James Madison: +1160
- Oregon: -2800
Total: 49.5 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
James Madison vs. OregonHow to Watch
- Date: Saturday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Autzen Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): TNT
- James Madison: 12-1
- Oregon: 11-1
James Madison vs. Oregon Key Players to Watch
James Madison
Alonza Barnett III: Barnett was far from impressive in the Sun Belt Championship and completed just 10 of his 25 passing attempts for 95 yards. However, the dual-threat quarterback has thrown for 1 touchdowns and rushed for an additional 14 this season. He’s thrown and rushed for a score in the same game eight times this year and his versatility will be paramount to James Madison’s success.
Oregon
Dante Moore: Moore has stepped his game up since Oregon has a close call with No. 23 Iowa. He’s thrown for at least 250 yards and a touchdown in three straight games while totaling one rushing touchdown and one interception. The former Heisman Trophy contender has a plethora of talented targets with 20 or more receptions and has no problem spreading the ball around if Noah Whittington can’t get going on the ground.
James Madison vs. Oregon Prediction and Pick
James Madison didn’t play any games against actively ranked teams and its lone loss came against a Louisville team that made a brief appearance in the top-25 before falling outside of it in late November.
The Dukes held Louisville, one of the ACC’s top-five rushing teams, nearly 50 yards under their season average on the ground. That strength can come in handy against an Oregon team that heavily depends on the run and only trailed No. 1 Indiana in Big Ten rushing yards.
Winning might be too big of an ask for the underdogs, but they can keep this game within three touchdowns to cover.
PICK: James Madison +21.5 (-115 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
