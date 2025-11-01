Three Critical Flaws Iowa Will Exploit vs. Oregon
The Iowa Hawkeyes will face No. 6 Oregon on November 8 in a matchup where their elite defense could expose the Ducks' vulnerabilities.
Oregon (7-1), much like Iowa, will enter the game off a bye week with a 7-1 record, but the film reveals clear weaknesses in opening-drive execution, linebacker coverage, and red-zone defense. As a result, the Hawkeyes' defensive scheme is perfectly built to capitalize on those flaws.
Can Iowa's Early Pressure Force Dante Moore Into Quick Mistakes?
Oregon's opening drives have been a real problem this season. The Ducks haven't scored on an opening drive since September 20, according to head coach Dan Lanning. Iowa's defense thrives on creating chaos early and making quarterbacks uncomfortable from the start.
The Hawkeyes' defensive line is built to pressure offenses right away. When Iowa forces Oregon to fall behind early, the Ducks must chase the game.
This plays directly into Iowa's strength, their ability to control time of possession and keep opposing offenses on the sideline. Dante Moore needs rhythm and time to operate, but Iowa won't give him either in those crucial opening moments.
How Will Iowa's Running Game Attack Oregon's Linebacker Weakness?
Here's what Iowa discovered on film: Oregon's linebacker unit got completely exposed against Indiana. The linebackers struggled to cover running backs and tight ends in space, which allowed Indiana to move the ball easily through the middle of the field.
Iowa will attack this weakness relentlessly. The Hawkeyes use zone-blocking schemes that create matchups in the open field, and Iowa's running backs thrive in space against slower defenders. If Oregon's linebackers can't cover, Iowa's offense will put up points early and control the second half. This is the type of game where Iowa's ground game becomes the deciding factor.
Why Is Oregon's Red Zone Defense the Weakest Link?
Here's the biggest problem for Oregon: its red zone defense is historically bad. When opponents reach the end zone, they score at a nearly perfect rate. Oregon allows touchdowns 100% of the time inside the red zone; it's the worst in the entire nation.
Iowa will exploit this ruthlessly. Once the Hawkeyes get near Oregon's goal line, expect touchdowns. Coach Dan Lanning acknowledged this issue during the bye week, saying the team needed to "capitalize and make people not score when they get down there." But Iowa has the pieces to score every time it gets close.
Iowa's defense is built perfectly for this matchup. Oregon is talented but vulnerable in key areas, and the Ducks' linebacker corps simply cannot keep pace with what Iowa will ask them to do. Look for the Hawkeyes to start fast, control the clock with their running game, and score touchdowns in the red zone.
This won't be a track meet. It will be a defensive struggle where Iowa's discipline and experience win the day.
