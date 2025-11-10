Way-Too-Early Iowa vs. USC Predictions
When the College Football Playoff committee reveals its rankings on Nov. 11, the Iowa Hawkeyes will no longer see a number attached to their name. They had a chance to make a real jump in the rankings, but No. 20 is as high as they'll get this season.
No. 19 USC improved to 7-2 (5-1 Big Ten) when it handled Northwestern, 38-17. The Trojans are about to enter another tough stretch, one that sees them hosting Iowa, then playing at Oregon. If Iowa defeats the Trojans, they could be ranked No. 23 or lower, but there's no point in getting excited about a ranking now that their hopes of making the CFP are over.
Iowa Looks To Avoid Back-To-Back Losses
Head coach Kirk Ferentz has always kept Iowa relevant, but this year has been their best shot at doing some real damage. Sadly, they've lost three games by a combined 10 points and continually let "better" teams get the best of them. Even when Iowa has its opponent on the ropes, it somehow comes out on the losing end.
If you count the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Tennessee, the Hawkeyes haven't lost back-to-back games since Dec. 2, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024, to Michigan and Tennessee, respectively. They were shut out, 26-0 and 35-0, in those games.
The last time Iowa lost two in a row during the regular season was back in 2022 when it dropped three straight. Those losses were to No. 4 Michigan, Illinois, and No. 2 Ohio State. Somehow, the Hawkeyes lost to the Fighting Illini 9-6. If it weren't for that horrendous loss on the road, they wouldn't have lost two straight since Oct. 16 and 30, 2021.
USC Provides A Tough Test
If there was ever a pair of teams to lose back-to-back games to, it's Oregon and USC. These are two of the best teams in the conference, and the Trojans haven't had it easy this season. They had a stretch where they faced No. 23 Illinois, No. 15 Michigan, and No. 13 Notre Dame in three-straight. Ultimately, they lost two of those three.
Oregon has allowed just 17 points in its last two games, a range that Iowa is comfortable with. If the Hawkeyes can keep the Trojans in the 20-point range, this could be an interesting game.
Knowing that this game is in Los Angeles, it's hard to give Iowa the advantage. Sure, they won't have to deal with the elements that some say held their offense back against Oregon, but those were the same elements that were supposed to give them an advantage over the Ducks. In the end, Oregon played Iowa football and outdueled the Hawkeyes in the process. Iowa can compete with USC, but will fall short of its largest loss of the season.
Prediction: USC 24, Iowa 14
Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!
- Iowa Loses in Heartbreaking Fashion to Oregon
- Iowa’s Drew Stevens Makes History vs. Oregon
- Iowa Within Striking Distance of Oregon at Halftime
- Iowa's Star Guard Leads The Way in Second-Straight Win
- Iowa's Road To College Football Playoff Begins vs. Oregon