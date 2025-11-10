Inside The Hawkeyes

Way-Too-Early Iowa vs. USC Predictions

After suffering a heartbreaking loss to the Oregon Ducks, the Iowa Hawkeyes must now go across the country to play another ranked team.

Jordon Lawrenz

Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks at a replay on the scoreboard during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Nov 8, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz looks at a replay on the scoreboard during the second quarter against the Oregon Ducks at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the College Football Playoff committee reveals its rankings on Nov. 11, the Iowa Hawkeyes will no longer see a number attached to their name. They had a chance to make a real jump in the rankings, but No. 20 is as high as they'll get this season.

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) shakes hands with Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5)
Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back TJ Hall (2) shakes hands with Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) Nov. 8, 2025 after a Big Ten Football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. / Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 19 USC improved to 7-2 (5-1 Big Ten) when it handled Northwestern, 38-17. The Trojans are about to enter another tough stretch, one that sees them hosting Iowa, then playing at Oregon. If Iowa defeats the Trojans, they could be ranked No. 23 or lower, but there's no point in getting excited about a ranking now that their hopes of making the CFP are over.

Iowa Looks To Avoid Back-To-Back Losses

Head coach Kirk Ferentz has always kept Iowa relevant, but this year has been their best shot at doing some real damage. Sadly, they've lost three games by a combined 10 points and continually let "better" teams get the best of them. Even when Iowa has its opponent on the ropes, it somehow comes out on the losing end.

If you count the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Tennessee, the Hawkeyes haven't lost back-to-back games since Dec. 2, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024, to Michigan and Tennessee, respectively. They were shut out, 26-0 and 35-0, in those games.

The last time Iowa lost two in a row during the regular season was back in 2022 when it dropped three straight. Those losses were to No. 4 Michigan, Illinois, and No. 2 Ohio State. Somehow, the Hawkeyes lost to the Fighting Illini 9-6. If it weren't for that horrendous loss on the road, they wouldn't have lost two straight since Oct. 16 and 30, 2021.

USC Provides A Tough Test

If there was ever a pair of teams to lose back-to-back games to, it's Oregon and USC. These are two of the best teams in the conference, and the Trojans haven't had it easy this season. They had a stretch where they faced No. 23 Illinois, No. 15 Michigan, and No. 13 Notre Dame in three-straight. Ultimately, they lost two of those three.

Oregon has allowed just 17 points in its last two games, a range that Iowa is comfortable with. If the Hawkeyes can keep the Trojans in the 20-point range, this could be an interesting game.

Knowing that this game is in Los Angeles, it's hard to give Iowa the advantage. Sure, they won't have to deal with the elements that some say held their offense back against Oregon, but those were the same elements that were supposed to give them an advantage over the Ducks. In the end, Oregon played Iowa football and outdueled the Hawkeyes in the process. Iowa can compete with USC, but will fall short of its largest loss of the season.

Prediction: USC 24, Iowa 14

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!

Published
Jordon Lawrenz
JORDON LAWRENZ

Jordon Lawrenz serves as the Eastern United States College Recruiting beat writer On SI. Jordon is an accomplished writer covering the NFL, MLB, and college football/basketball. He has contributed to PFSN’s and Heavy’s NFL coverage. Having graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Green Bay with a Sports Communication and Journalism degree, Jordon fully embraced the sports writing lifestyle upon his relocation to Florida.

Home/Football