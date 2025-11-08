Iowa Within Striking Distance of Oregon at Halftime
The Iowa Hawkeyes knew that in order to beat Oregon, they were going to have to do it their way. Through 30 minutes, it's been exactly what Iowa has wanted. These teams are stuck playing in horrible conditions as it's been a constant downpour throughout.
Low-scoring football is Iowa's specialty, and the fans at Kinnick Stadium expected no different. It hasn't been the most beautiful game of football, but head coach Kirk Ferentz couldn't have asked for much more out of Iowa in the first half.
HALFTIME: Oregon 12, Iowa 7
The first three drives resulted in a punt, which was quite a way to set the tone. Iowa's long snapper nearly sent the ball through the end zone on the first snap, but it was his second attempt that went haywire.
Iowa's punter had the ultimate heads-up play as he pushed and later kicked the ball through the end zone. If it weren't for that heads-up play, Oregon would've had the ball at the one-yard line with an easy attempt for a touchdown. Even though Iowa immediately had to give Oregon the ball, it didn't result in any points.
For only the fifth time this season, quarterback Dante Moore was picked off. Moore was driving, but junior Deshaun Lee found himself in the end zone with the ball for his second interception of the season.
For the longest time, Iowa struggled to get anything going on offense. Hawkeyes fans would be shocked to learn that their lone touchdown came in the air, but it was a simple three-yard pass to freshman DJ Vonnahme that did the trick. The Iowa native's touchdown couldn't have come at a bigger moment, and it was a huge confidence booster for Mark Gronowski.
Two big runs from Oregon proved to be more than enough for them to add on extra points heading into halftime. Iowa's defense had no answers to a pair of runs up the middle that this team has defended so well all season long. On a crucial third and three, they added a third big run that kept their drive alive. While they ended up not having enough time for a touchdown, Iowa held their ground as the Ducks added a last-second 46-yard field goal.
In the first half, Gronowski was just 4/9 for 61 yards. Knowing the conditions, this game isn't going to be won in the air. Kamari Moulton has been held to just 39 yards on 10 carries. Jaziun Patterson has added two carries for 10 yards.
