Why Iowa Must Play Jeremy Hecklinski Now
So far this season, fifth-year senior quarterback Mark Gronowski only had one injury scare. While it inadvertently costed the Iowa Hawkeyes their game against Indiana, his injury proved not to be severe and he was able to rest during the team's Bye week.
He returned, though he said he still wasn't 100%, but Gronowski knew this was his final season to make an impression. While NFL teams may not be looking his way, Gronowski is the all-time winningest QB in college football history for a reason.
That said, Iowa knows this is his final year. The Hawkeyes will be without their starting quarterback next season, so it's important to take a step back and evaluate the state of their quarterback room.
Jeremy Hecklinski Should Be the Team's Starter
When Gronowski went down against the Hoosiers, Auburn transfer Hank Brown failed to get anything going. He was just 5/13 for 48 yards with an interception, and the team was forced to kick a field goal instead of extending their drive for a potential game-winning touchdown.
Brown is currently a sophomore, so the Hawkeyes would be able to get two years out of him as their starter. This season, he's 11/21 for 107 yards with a touchdown and interception. He's played in three games.
When it comes to upside, Hecklinksi has it all. He was red-shirted last season at Wake Forest and decided to transfer to Iowa in the offseason. Head coach Kirk Ferentz made the most of the transfer portal as Hecklinski was one of three QBs he brought in. Sadly for Hecklinski, the team currently sees him as QB3 as he's thrown just two passes this season. That said, his lone rushing attempt went six yards for a touchdown.
Iowa's 2026 Season
Next year, Iowa will be bringing in four-star QB Tradon Bessinger. The Hawkeyes were able to flip him from Boise State in a move that proved just how solid Iowa is at recruiting. That addition saw them skyrocket in the latest set of power rankings, a true testament to show that Ferentz still has it.
Regardless, it's hard to imagine a scenario where Bessinger is the day-one starter. That role should go to Hecklinski, and seeing as he's already used his redshirt status, Iowa has no reason not to let him play in these final two games.
Iowa's game against Michigan State has the potential to get ugly, and as soon as it does, Gronowski should get pulled for Hecklinski. Nothing against Gronowski, but at this point in the season, Ferentz and company need to take a step back and look at who is going to be their guy next season.
