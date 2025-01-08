What NFL Teams Are The Best Fit For Iowa Hawkeyes' Star DB?
With the NFL Draft talk beginning to heat up following the conclusion of the regular season, it's time to see where some of the Iowa Hawkeyes' best players could end up in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Iowa defensive back Sebastian Castro is one of many Hawkeyes that are eligible for this year's draft. Castro proved to be a key defensive weapon for Iowa over the course of his collegiate career and could be an underrated player in the draft.
Here are three NFL teams that would be an ideal fit for Castro heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.
Miami Dolphins
One of Miami's key defenders, Javon Holland, is set to become a free agent this year after four outstanding years with the organization.
Holland is expected to be a top safety in free agency this year, and the Dolphins must make a couple of moves this offseason to bring back the young strong safety. If Miami does not reach an agreement with Holland, a player like Castro could be a great pick in this year's draft.
The Dolphins are projected to have two-third round compensation picks, which could be used on the former Hawkeyes' defensive back.
Green Bay Packers
The Packers did a tremendous job last offseason at addressing the secondary unit, as they signed veteran safety Xavier McKinney and drafted star rookie Evan Williams in the fourth round.
However, Castro would make a ton of sense with Green Bay. Defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley likes to run a 3-3-5 defense, which involves a nickel cornerback and the safeties to help out more in the run game. Throughout his time with the Hawkeyes, Castro showed his willingness to play anywhere on the field.
While Green Bay may have two talented safeties in McKinney and Williams, a player like Castro could make for a perfect rotation guy for the Packers, especially with his ample amount of experience around the defense.
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland, like Green Bay, already holds two talented safeties in Grant Delpit and Juan Thronhill. But with the recent news of veteran defensive back Rodney McLeod Jr. announcing his retirement after 13 years in the NFL, Castro could be the replacement.
McLeod Jr. played a key role in defensive coordinator Jim Knowles' defense, as he was featured in the box and the slot for the Browns. With Castro playing man different roles in college, he offers loads of experience to an organization that isn't ready for a complete rebuild.