What Phil Steele Got Right - And Wrong - About Iowa Football Preseason All-Big Ten Picks

Football season continues to grow closer, and a clear sign of that is the preseason recognition for top talents coming to life.



The Iowa Hawkeyes once again have a roster featuring future NFL talent that can compete at the highest level in the collegiate ranks.



Entering 2026, the Hawkeyes feature five stars making an appearance on the preseason All-American and All-Big Ten teams from Phil Steele, one of the nation's top college football analysts.

Phil Steele Preseason All-America/All-Big Ten



First-Team All-America

▪️Kade Pieper



Third-Team All-America

▪️Zach Lutmer



First-Team All-B1G

▪️Kade Pieper



Second-Team All-B1G

▪️Trevor Lauck

▪️Zach Lutmer



Third-Team All-B1G

▪️Eli Ozick



Fourth-Team All-B1G

▪️DJ Vonnahme — HawkeyeFBNotes (@HawkeyeFBNotes) June 15, 2026

Phil Steele Preseason All-American selections

Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Zach Lutmer (6) returns an interception for a touchdown against the Minnesota Golden Gophers Oct. 25, 2025 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Receiving the highest honors of the bunch is Iowa offensive lineman Kade Pieper, a Phil Steele Preseason First-Team All-American.



Pieper, who snubbed the NFL draft this past year, which would have seen him drafted, elected to come back to the Hawkeyes for another season. His talent is through the roof, and he is garnering first-round NFL buzz as well.



Getting a nod as a Preseason Third-Team All-American is the versatile Zach Lutmer, who will do a little bit of everything for Iowa, from playing cornerback to safety to even a linebacker-esque role at times.

Phil Steele Preseason All-Big Ten selections

Iowa Hawkeyes tight end DJ Vonnahme (81) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Oregon Ducks Nov. 8, 2025 during a Big Ten Football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Phil Steele's Preseason All-Big Ten honors, of course, include Kade Pieper and Zach Lutmer, First-Team and Second-Team All-Big Ten selections, respectively.



Also appearing as a Preseason Second-Team All-American is another Iowa offensive lineman, Trevor Lauck. Returning, just like Pieper, Lauck enters 2026 with expectations higher than before to be a steadying presence up front.

Eli Ozick, Iowa's kicker who transferred in from North Dakota State, earned Third-Team All-Big Ten recognition, while tight end DJ Vonnahme received a nod as a member of the Fourth-Team All-Big Ten team.

Did Phil Steele get it right?

Yes and no.



Kade Pieper belongs in the All-American conversation. He is that good and should be dominant for Iowa on the offensive line. This is the good.



Putting Zach Lutmer as a Third-Team All-American is understandable, but a Second-Team All-Big Ten selection feels like we are underselling just how good Lutmer can be for Iowa this year.

The one that stands out the most is where DJ Vonnahme is slotted in. Leading Iowa in receiving yards last year with limited action, he proved he can be the go-to target in the passing game.



With an offseason under his belt and more time in Tim Lester's offense, Vonnahme looks to be a featured weapon for the Hawkeyes' offensive attack.



I am not sold the Big Ten has four tight ends that will be better or featured more than DJ Vonnahme will be for the Iowa Hawkeyes.