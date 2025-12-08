Way Too Early Iowa vs. Vanderbilt ReliaQuest Bowl Predictions

Seeing as the Iowa Hawkeyes don't play until December 31, this is about as early of a prediction as one could make. No. 23 Iowa prepares for a Top 25 showdown against No. 14 Vanderbilt, a team who had a case for making the College Football Playoffs.

Ultimately, it's the ReliaQuest Bowl that proved to be their destination. Led by a Heisman candidate quarterback, the Commodores will put their 10-2 record to the test against an 8-4 Hawkeyes squad.

Will Diego Pavia Opt Out?

"Now just put us in the Playoff." 🍿



Diego Pavia and his O-Line pulled up to #UFC323 🔥 pic.twitter.com/0MkFowYd1D — ESPN (@espn) December 7, 2025

For Iowa, their starting quarterback is also a big question mark. Even though head coach Kirk Ferentz said everyone is good to go, he knows that could change in the coming weeks. While it would be great to see Mark Gronowski on the field one last time, Iowa may be better off getting a look at Jeremy Hecklinski who could be their starter next year.

Iowa's defense could have a few opt outs, so the status of Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia will be extremely telling. It's not like defenders are only going to play if he does, but his status will give everyone a better expectation as to how this game could play out.

The senior threw for a career high 3,192 yards this season with 27 touchdowns to just eight interceptions. If that wasn't impressive enough, he added 826 rushing yards with nine touchdowns. In total, Pavia accounted for 4,018 yards and had 36 touchdowns.

Iowa Enters As The Underdog

Fire the cannons.



The Hawks are headed to Tampa! 🐤🌴 pic.twitter.com/w3OLtXpeek — Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) December 7, 2025

To no surprise, ESPN Analytics is giving the Commodores the slight edge. They play in what many people believe to be a tougher conference, even though the B1G produced the top two seeds in this year's CFP. Regardless, Iowa is no stranger to playing ranked teams.

The Hawkeyes four losses this year are by a combined 15 points, and they all came to ranked teams. Sure, Iowa State didn't finish the year ranked, but when they lost to them they were still the No. 16 team in the country. Iowa's other losses came to No. 11 Indiana (who is now the No. 1 seed in the CFP), No. 8 Oregon (No. 5 seed in CFP) and No. 17 USC (playing in the Valero Alamo Bowl against TCU).

At the end of the day, no matter who plays, this is going to be an extremely entertaining game. The ReliaQuest Bowl has produced a pair of stellar games these last two seasons, and this year should be no different.

Prediction: Vanderbilt 30, Iowa 21

Don't forget to bookmark Iowa Hawkeyes on SI for the latest news. exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!