Why The Iowa Hawkeyes Will Not Be Firing Kirk Ferentz
Some Iowa Hawkeyes fans have had enough.
Following Iowa's embarrassing 35-7 loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes this past Saturday, more and more Hawkeyes fans have begun to call for Kirk Ferentz's job.
But is firing Ferentz really the solution, and would it even be feasible?
Ferentz is under contract through 2029, so, chances are, Iowa is not going to can him and be on the hook for all of that salary, as another fan specifies.
There is no question that Ferentz has made some mistakes, and his insistence on sticking with Cade McNamara under center in spite of his massive struggles has certainly been frustrating.
Heck, Ferentz even said that McNamara showed improvement in the loss to Ohio State, which is a wild take considering he threw for just 98 yards with an interception and two fumbles.
But perhaps Ferentz doesn't have much confidence in Brendan Sullivan as a better option?
Whatever the case may be, the frustration of Hawkeyes fans is entirely understandable. It's not that Iowa lost to the Buckeyes. Pretty much everyone expected that, especially in Columbus. It's how the Hawkeyes lost and the fact that Iowa dropped to 3-2 on the year with the defeat.
Remember: the Hawkeyes already have a loss to the Iowa State Cyclones on their resume.
But in spite of all that, Iowa is not just going to hand Ferentz $42 million and tell him to beat it. That's not how it works. Plus, Ferentz has been at Iowa City since 1999. He is the longest-tenured head coach in the country. Chances are, the Hawkeyes will want him to end things on his own terms.
The lack of any consistent offensive production outside of Kaleb Williams is maddening. There is no doubt about that. And perhaps Ferentz's inability to recruit top offensive talent is becoming more and more of an issue.
That being said, Iowa will almost surely not be firing him, regardless of how many fans think it's the necessary thing to do.