Iowa Hawkeyes' Kirk Ferentz Makes Wild Declaration On Cade McNamara
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Cade McNamara struggled in his team's blowout loss to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Saturday, going 14-for-20 with 98 yards and an interception.
It marked the fifth time McNamara has finished with under 100 passing yards in 10 Iowa starts, and it has many Hawkeyes fans calling for his job. Again.
However, it doesn't look like Iowa is going to make a change. At least not right now.
Following the loss, Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz not only said that he won't be making a quarterback change, but he said that McNamara is improving, via Chad Leistikow of The Des Moines Register.
Uhh, okay.
Yes, McNamara completed 70 percent of his passes against the Buckeyes, but he missed on numerous big throws and also threw a crucial pick.
As a matter of fact, the one touchdown Iowa scored came when McNamara was out of the game, and it also represented the team's first score versus a ranked opponent since 2022 (h/t David Eickholt of 247 Sports).
Eickholt added that McNamara has yet to throw a touchdown against a power-four team since joining the Hawkeyes. He transferred to Iowa from Michigan in December 2022.
In five games this season overall, McNamara has thrown for 676 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. All three of those touchdown passes came in a Week 1 win over Illinois State.
The Hawkeyes fell to 3-2 with the loss, and if Ferentz refuses to make a change under center, more losses may be coming for the squad.