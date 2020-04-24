Pick Of Wirfs Leads To Good Grades

Former Iowa offensive tackle was available for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which is why they traded up to get the 13th pick in Thursday's first round of the NFL Draft.

The selection of Wirfs, an All-American who was the Big Ten's offensive lineman of the year last season, drew praise from draft analysts.

Sports Illustrated's Andy Benoit gave Tampa Bay an A-minus grade for the selection.

Benoit's take:

"If you’re going to invest in a 42-year-old Tom Brady, you need to fill your glaring hole at right tackle. Insert Wirfs, who was an efficient, compact starting right tackle for three years at Iowa. Though his measurables are mostly normal—he’s nearly 6'5" and has 34-inch arms—some feel that Wirfs’s playing style is better suited for the guard position. That’s an unlikely move for the Bucs, who have a quality left guard in Ali Marpet and spent a third-rounder on right guard Alex Cappa in 2018. Consider this a straightforward, value-needed selection."

SI's Conor Orr declared Brady one of the winners of the draft because of the selection of Wirfs.

Orr's take:

"The Buccaneers traded up one spot to land Tristan Wirfs, an outstanding and versatile offensive lineman out of Iowa, believed by some to be the best in the class. Brady’s grip on Tampa Bay’s win-now roster building strategy is evident, as Tampa moves to give the legendary quarterback all of the luxuries he was never gifted in New England."

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr., declared the Buccaneers one of the "winners" on Thursday night.

Kiper's take:

"We said all along that the Bucs really needed an offensive tackle in Round 1. It was the biggest hole on an offense that no longer has many. And as Wirfs dropped a bit -- I thought he might go to the Giants at No. 4, and he is my second-ranked OT -- general manager Jason Licht moved up one spot to get him, throwing in a fourth-round pick to the 49ers to do it. While that's a high price to move up one spot, Wirfs is worth it. He can step in and start immediately in front of Tom Brady, and he can manhandle defensive linemen in the running game. It's a great get for a Bucs team that has Super Bowl aspirations."

ESPN's Jenna Laine, who covers the Bucs, praised the selection.

Laine's take:

"Why they picked him: The Bucs have a soon-to-be 43-year-old quarterback, Tom Brady, and Wirfs will have a big role in protecting him. They did not re-sign longtime starting right tackle Demar Dotson this offseason, either. The Bucs' offensive line also gave up 47 sacks in 2019. Wirfs can step in right away and take over for Dotson. His skills are off the charts, clocking a 4.85-second 40 at 6-foot-3, 320 pounds at the NFL combine.

"Biggest question: There aren't many with Wirfs. Sustaining blocks and improving in his vertical pass sets will be key for him to excel in coach Bruce Arians' passing attack."

NFL.com's Chad Reuter gave the Bucs an A grade.

Reuter's take:

"It's possible the 49ers told the Buccaneers that other teams were interested in moving up for Wirfs, explaining Tampa Bay's decision to trade up one slot one to secure the offensive lineman. (Sound familiar?) Tampa Bay could not go into the next two seasons without attempting to put together the best offensive line possible to help veteran quarterback Tom Brady. Wirfs has a nasty streak, athleticism, a wrestling background (a big deal to scouts) and the work ethic worthy of an Iowa lineman. Excellent pick. They had to make this move."