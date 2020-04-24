The Tampa Bay Buccaneers continued their active offseason on Thursday night, trading up in the 2020 NFL Draft to select offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs at No. 13 overall.

The Buccaneers entered Thursday night with the No. 14 pick in the draft, but with a number of top offensive lineman already off the board, decided to make a move, swapping picks with the San Francisco 49ers.

The Niners sent No. 13 and No. 245 to the Buccaneers for No. 14 and No. 117. San Francisco selected South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw at No. 14.

In 2019, Wirfs started 13 games—10 at right tackle, three at left tackle—on the Iowa line and earned second-team Associated Press All-American and Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year honors.

Earlier in this week, Tampa Bay added another key weapon to its offense by trading for former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski. New England will send Gronkowski and a seventh-round draft pick to Tampa Bay in exchange for a fourth-round pick.

"Rob Gronkowski is one of the best tight ends in NFL history and he plays the game with the type of passion and desire that sets him apart," Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement.

Tampa Bay enters 2020 seeking its first playoff appearance since 2007. The team has not won a postseason game since the 2002 season.

Everything You Need to Know About the NFL Draft: Sign up for Sports Illustrated’s newsletters and get complete NFL Draft coverage and analysis -- delivered right to your inbox.