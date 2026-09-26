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Inside The Hawkeyes

How to Watch Iowa Football vs Michigan, Time, TV Channel, Streaming

Iowa opens up Big Ten play on the road against Michigan. Here's all of the info needed before kickoff in the Big Ten opener.
Riley Donald|
Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz eyes the field before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes head coach Kirk Ferentz eyes the field before a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ross Harried-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Iowa Hawkeyes

The wait is nearly over, and the time to learn more about what the 2026 Iowa Hawkeyes will be like is about to begin. Iowa is 3-0 with wins over Northern Illinois, Iowa State, and Northern Iowa, but things are expected to ramp up exponentially this weekend.

Awaiting Iowa's arrival are the Michigan Wolverines, a fellow Big Ten team sitting at 3-0, but by a very different and much more volatile path.

The Wolverines were gifted a second chance against Western Michigan, which some argue should never have occured if proper protocols were followed, leading to a Hail Mary being completed. The Wolverines did respond by taking down an SEC opponent, Oklahoma, to quiet some critics.

How to watch Iowa vs Michigan

Big Ten play for the Iowa Hawkeyes and Michigan Wolverines opens up with a ranked showdown from Ann Arbor, Michigan, at Michigan Stadium on Saturday, September 26.

Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. CT, which means this contest between the two 3-0 squads will get the prime viewing spot on CBS.

Iowa vs Michigan Kickoff Time, TV Channel, Streaming

Kickoff Time: 2:30 p.m. CT

Location: Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV Channel: CBS

Broadcast Team: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst)

Streaming: Paramount

Radio Network: Hawkeye Radio Network/Sirius XM Channel 179 or 233

Hawkeye Radio Network: Gary Dolphin (play-by-play), Pat Angerer (analyst), Rob Brooks (sideline reporter)

Iowa vs Michigan betting odds, spread, total

Spread: Michigan -5.5 (-110), Iowa +5.5 (-110)

Money Line: Michigan -218, Iowa +180

Total: Over 38.5 (-112), Under 38.5 (-108)


All odds courtesy of DraftKings

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

This game is going to have a feeling-out process. Neither team wants to commit the early-game turnover that could put them behind in a position of having to come back, which is something neither is built for.

This type of game feeds right into both defenses. They can expect a heavy dosage of run plays early on both sides, safe passes, and a quiet agreement from Kirk Ferentz and Kyle Whittingham to play for field position until someone blinks.

That's the type of game that Iowa so often plays and is content getting into. Executing it against a team like Michigan takes precision.

Consensus line based on BetMGM, Caesars, DraftKings, and FanDuel. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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Riley Donald
RILEY DONALD

Riley Donald, a former NCAA student-athlete, played four years of college football and was a team captain at Augustana College. He has spent nearly five years at USA TODAY Sports covering Iowa football, Iowa men’s basketball, and Iowa women’s basketball, along with a broader coverage focusing primarily on Big Ten football and basketball. Began covering the Dallas Cowboys. Radio guest on several ESPN stations discussing Iowa football, the NFL draft, and more.

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