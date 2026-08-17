Did the AP Top 25 Poll Get Iowa Right? Breaking Down the Hawkeyes' Ranking

Pull up a chair and grab another cup of coffee. It's time to debate the preseason rankings one more time before the 2026 college football season gets underway.



The AP Top 25 preseason poll is out, and of course, it is not without gripes, questions, and commentary from most teams in the poll about who is above them, below them, or how they slot themselves.



The Iowa Hawkeyes are ranked in the AP Top 25, and to get to the point quickly, it may be the fairest and most correct ranking yet.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are ranked No. 22 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll

The No. 22 ranking is not the part that is all that surprising for the Hawkeyes. That's where Iowa has fallen in most preseason polls, despite some curious ways of getting there.



The Hawkeyes are a tricky team to rank entering 2026. Are the rankings based on how they finished last year? Or should we analyze the new roster without seeing any action and attempt to rank them?

Did they get Iowa's ranking correct?

To answer this question, we have to look at the teams surrounding the Hawkeyes in the poll. That tells us a lot about what the poll thinks of Iowa.



Some teams of note in Iowa's neighborhood are No. 18 Penn State, No. 20 Penn State, and No. 23 Utah. I think this collection of teams is incredibly similar.

Penn State and Utah are undergoing head coaching changes, which is a seismic program shift in itself. Like Iowa, the Tennessee Volunteers are undergoing a quarterback battle during fall camp.



This group of teams has the potential to see someone sneak into the College Football Playoff, but is just as likely to finish the year 5-7. These teams have earned their spots in the poll, but are being dared to prove it further.

Riley Donald's Quick Thoughts

Personally, I have no problem with Iowa's spot at No. 22 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll. I think it's fair. It's just. It demands more from Iowa, which has been the case for the better part of the last decade.



It comes down to Iowa taking the next step. The College Football Playoff committee needs to see it. Iowa's fans need to see it. To get ranked any higher in any poll, we all need to see it.

I should add that Iowa's ranking is unlikely to drastically change until we get to Week 4. Should Iowa take care of Northern Illinois, Iowa State, and Northern Iowa, they will be 3-0, but without a marquee win.



Sure, Iowa could slide into the teens with a few teams ahead of them faltering, but the Week 4 Big Ten opener on the road at Michigan is where we find out if Iowa is ready to climb in the polls.