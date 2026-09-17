3 Iowa Hawkeyes Ready to Take Advantage of Opportunities vs Northern Iowa

This weekend presents the Iowa Hawkeyes with a unique opportunity on multiple fronts when Northern Iowa comes to Kinnick Stadium for a Week 2 showdown.



The Hawkeyes are far from a guaranteed winner, as they have shown us plenty of times before, but if things go according to plan, this game could be a great chance to see some younger Hawkeyes in action.



It's a chance to get them reps, test out some depth, and get a tiny glimpse into what the future of the Iowa Hawkeyes looks like. It also doesn't hurt that Iowa could have the opportunity to rest some starters, with Michigan looming.

Nathan McNeil, RB

When Kamari Moulton went down late against Iowa State, it was very telling to me that Nathan McNeil was the primary back to shoulder the load late, when it was clear Iowa was going to be running the ball. There is full trust in McNeil from Iowa's offensive staff.



Kamari Moulton only had 26 carries through two games, but he did get banged up late against Iowa State. With an opportunity to get other backs work, my gut tells me that the Hawkeyes are going to lean heavily on Nathan McNeil early to get him going. Xavier Williams should see more work in this game as well.

Rashad Godfrey Jr., CB

Iowa's cornerbacks are rather set in stone with Deshaun Lee and Jaylen Watson playing at a high level right now, but there is no such thing as having too many defensive backs ready to be thrown into the action.



Northern Iowa likes to throw the ball, and I expect Phil Parker to rotate defensive backs in this game to get guys reps, while keeping the starters fresh. Godfrey could see extended action in this game, which could prove to be massive down the stretch if any unfortunate injuries plague the Hawkeyes' secondary.

Kahmari Brown, DE

Kahmari Brown has repped for Iowa this year in two games, but he came to the Hawkeyes via the transfer portal from Elon. He is a freakish athlete, but he is a little bit raw in his technique. He relied heavily on his size, strength, and athleticism to win at Elon.



This game could give him live reps to work on pass rush moves, owning his assignments in the run game, and a chance to prove himself as a true rotational piece on Iowa's defensive line, rather than just a depth piece that plays sparingly.