Iowa Football's Keys to Victory vs Michigan: Play Their Game Better

Can the Iowa Hawkeyes get out to a 4-0 start? Well, maybe. It isn't easy, though.



The Iowa Hawkeyes and Kirk Ferentz, the longest-tenured head coach in FBS, will have to go through the Michigan Wolverines on the road in Ann Arbor, Michigan, at the Big House. Not so easy, right?

Here's the thing, though: the Iowa Hawkeyes actually match up pretty well with the Michigan Wolverines. Iowa is physical enough. Iowa is talented enough. And, more than anything, the Hawkeyes have enough belief to go into Michigan Stadium and come out 1-0 in Big Ten play.



To come out with a win is another thing, but it starts with three keys to victory. That begins with playing Michigan's game plan better than them.

Run the ball well enough

Let's face the facts here: running the ball for 250 yards is more than a lot to ask for Iowa. Even 200 yards is tempting the college football Gods. Iowa doesn't need to go crazy on the ground, though.



The Hawkeyes simply need to make Michigan respect the ground game enough to give the Iowa offense one-on-one looks on the outside at times.

Be it four yards per carry or 3.5 yards per carry, the Hawkeyes' run game focus has to be on the chunk plays and the occasional burst that can flip field position or turn a drive into points.

Win the turnover battle

This may be the most crucial part of this game, which figures to be low-scoring. The defenses are going to show up to play. Iowa has an elite defense. Michigan is nearly as strong.



Who can create the turnover battle to give their offense, which will likely be stuck in neutral all day, the short field or the advantage in possessions?

Iowa has found the recipe for creating interceptions, but the trick may be forcing a fumble or two. Michigan has shown a tendency to fumble the ball through three games. Can Iowa capitalize on the poor ball security?

Out-Michigan the Michigan Wolverines

This is the final key, but it's undoubtedly the most difficult and most important for Iowa. Michigan wants to follow Iowa's recipe of physicality, field position, and grinding down opponents over four quarters.



Sound familiar? It should. That's exactly how Kirk Ferentz has won games for nearly three decades as the head coach of Iowa. It isn't pretty. It isn't flashy. But it is exactly how Iowa can win this game.



Be more physical. Win field position. Don't turn the ball over. Capitalize on mistakes.