If you live in Iowa and follow high school baseball, you probably know the name Brett Harris.



Harris has started at Western Dubuque High School since he was in the eighth grade and is ranked the 44th-best catcher in the country per Perfect Game.

But when it comes to Harris and his journey, his baseball stardom hardly scratches the surface of his entire life story.



Harris has battled a brain tumor since 2023, when he was a freshman in high school and originally committed to Ole Miss.



Still, though, it hasn't stopped him from dominating on the diamond. In 32 games this year as a senior, Harris slashed .414/.549/.963 with 15 doubles and 31 RBIs, and was set to follow in his brother Calvin's footsteps at Ole Miss, but that quickly changed after the Rebels rescinded his scholarship.

Fantastic feature by @Ehsan_Kassim



2022: Calvin Harris won a College World Series National Championship with Ole Miss



March 8th, 2023: Brett Harris, Calvin’s younger brother was told he had a brain tumor



Brett Harris 2026 senior season stats:

32 G, .414 AVG, .549 OBP, 15 2B,… https://t.co/6WvUN0yj87 pic.twitter.com/x7Hs9scxB0 — Noah Bieniek (Bee-Nick) (@NoahB77_) July 9, 2026

Fortunately for Harris, though, it didn't take him too long to find a new home. Harris visited Iowa City on Wednesday and announced his commitment to the Hawkeyes on Thursday.

When one door closes, another one opens. Go hawks! pic.twitter.com/jy2hV0GNou — Brett Harris (@Brett_Harris07) July 9, 2026

Unfortunately for Harris, though, he won't be able to try and replicate what Calvin did in Oxford.



Calvin was a three-year starter for the Rebels and the team's starting catcher on the 2022 National Championship Team, a fourth-round draft pick by the Chicago White Sox in 2023, and is currently in Double-A with the Birmingham Barons.

Harris had been committed to the program for over three years, but fortunately, Iowa made him an offer, and still he gets to play for a solid program close to home.



And don't forget, his older brother helped the Rebels win a National Championship four years ago.



The Rebels' loss should be Iowa's gain. He's a talented player with a world of upside, and the Hawkeyes were able to make a great move that should be a big deal for both sides.

Kudos to Harris for taking the high road and never publicly criticizing Ole Miss, even though he had every chance to.



One thing you can't question is Harris's perseverance and toughness. This young man has been through a lot, and he just keeps on pushing.



He's an easy guy to root for, and hopefully he can help Iowa win games and flourish on the field individually after all he's had to deal with.



And most importantly, hopefully he doesn't have any medical setbacks and can live a long, healthy, and prosperous life.