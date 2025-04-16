Former Iowa Star Turning Heads with Los Angeles Dodgers
The reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers are off to a hot start this season and a former Iowa Hawkeye has been a big part of it.
Left-handed reliever Jack Dreyer spent three years with the Hawkeyes before being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dodgers in 2021. He made his Major League debut against the Chicago Cubs during the Tokyo Series this season and has turned into one of the team's top relievers.
Dreyer has appeared in eight games out of the bullpen for the Dodgers. He has pitched to a 0.75 ERA, allowing just one earned run in 12 innings. Dreyer has allowed three hits this season while striking out 16 and walking just five.
The Dodgers started the season with eight consecutive victories. Los Angeles currently sits at 13-6 and among the leaders in the National League. The Dodgers had another monster offseason coming off a championship and entered the season as the favorites once again. To make a deep postseason run, new faces are needed to step up and Dreyer has been an early-season surprise.
Dreyer appeared in 20 games for Iowa, making 10 starts, during his career. He finished with a record of 8-3 and an ERA of 3.41. Dreyer allowed 44 hits and 23 earned runs in 60.2 innings. He struck out 76 while walking 31.
After being signed by Los Angeles, he continually progressed through the minor leagues before being added to the 40-man roster in 2024 to avoid the Rule 5 draft.
Dreyer made his Major League debut this year and it looks as though he is here to stay.