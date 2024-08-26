Hawkeyes Tie No. 12 Texas
AUSTIN, Texas – The nationally ranked University of Iowa women’s soccer team battled No. 12 Texas to a tie, 0-0, on Sunday afternoon. The shutout marks Iowa first shutout of the season. The Hawkeyes move to 1-0-2 on the season.
In a game that required multiple hydrations breaks due to high temperatures in Austin, it was a defensive clinic from the Hawkeyes. The Hawkeyes held the Longhorns to seven shots in the first half, a season low for the Longhorns.
Iowa was able to put pressure on Texas early outshooting them three to one to start the match. Texas’s offense gained momentum but struggled to get a clean shot off. Goalkeeper Macy Enneking had five saves in the first half for Iowa. After one half, Texas outshot Iowa seven to four. The Hawkeyes had two corner kicks while the Longhorns had zero.
Texas outshot Iowa 12 to four in the second half but just had one shot on goal. The Hawkeyes had four second half shots with two of them being on goal. Enneking finished the match with six saves.
Senior Meike Ingles led the Hawkeyes with three shots with two of them being on goal. Senior Kenzie Roling had two shots with one on goal. Senior Elle Otto and graduate students Rielee Fetty, and Lauren Geczik each had a shot a piece for the Hawkeyes.
HEAR FROM HEAD COACH DAVE DIIANNI
“We challenged our team to grow from Thursday’s game and embrace the adversity that comes with playing Texas on the road. I thought our tactics were spot on and the team played almost flawlessly for 90 minutes. Both teams got tired at the end and missed some chances to win the game.”
HAWKEYE NOTABLES
- It was a battle of conference champions as the Hawkeyes secured the Big Ten Tournament trophy in 2023 as well as Texas winning the Big 12 Tournament in 2023.
- Sunday’s meeting of Texas and Iowa was the first time the two programs met in women’s soccer.
- Texas returned all 11 starters from 2023.
- Meike Ingles leads Iowa with 12 shots on the season. Six of the shots have been on goal.
- The Hawkeyes have not allowed a goal in the second half this season.
- 90 Tracker: Sophomores Eva Pattison and Millie Greer were the two position players for the Hawkeyes to register 90-minutes in Sunday’s match.
UP NEXT
The Hawkeyes face Florida Gulf Coast on Aug. 29 at 7:00 p.m. (CT) for Iowa’s season opener. The Hawkeyes play host to Wake Forest Sept. 1 at 6:00 p.m. (CT).