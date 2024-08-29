Iowa Field Hockey Receives Preseason Honors
IOWA CITY, Iowa – University of Iowa field hockey junior Mia Magnotta, sophomores Dionne van Aalsum, Gia Whalen and freshman Sabrina McGroarty have been named to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Watchlist, it was announced Thursday.
The NFHCA Watchlist represents top collegiate student-athletes who are early contenders for this year's NFHCA All-Region and All-American teams.
Magnotta played the duration of all 19 games last season. She allowed 21 goals, tallied 69 saves and was part of eight Hawkeye shutouts.
The Forty-Fort, Pennsylvania, native tallied a career-high eight saves against No. 2 Northwestern breaking her previous career-high six saves in a win over No. 1 North Carolina. Magnotta ranked second in the conference and sixth in the nation in goals against average (1.09).
Van Aalsum started all 19 games en route to All-America honors last season as a true freshman. The Castricum, Netherlands, native became the first Hawkeye freshman to be named an All-American since Kristy Gleason in 1989.
The Big Ten Freshman of the Year and first-team All-Big Ten selection played a key factor offensively as she led the nation with 28 goals, 62 points, 1.47 goals per game and 3.26 points per game.
Whalen started in all 19 games as a freshman, logging 996 minutes in the midfield, and tallied two assists. The Paoli, Pennsylvania, native was selected for the USA U-21 Junior Women's National Team Camp and to compete at the Senior Nexus Championship.
McGroarty, a freshman, was named the New Jersey Player of the Year and a high school All-American by MAX Field Hockey. She was selected to represent the United State at the Indoor Pan American Cup and at the Senior Nexus Championship in 2024. The Mickleton, New Jersey, native was also named to the to Senior U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team.
The Hawkeyes, ranked sixth in the Penn Monto/NFHCA preseason poll, open the season with the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Iowa will face No. 18 Wake Forest on Friday and defending NCAA Champion and second-ranked North Carolina on Sunday.
3 Hawkeyes Named to B1G Watch List
Magnotta, van Aalsum and Milly Short ahave been named to the Big Ten Preseason Honors List, it was announced Wednesday. It is the second straight season Magnotta has a been preseason honoree.
Last season, the trio lead the Hawkeyes to a 13-6 overall record. Iowa made its sixth straight and 28th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history
Short started all 19 games in 2023, logging 1,127 minutes, the second most on the team. She played 60 minutes or more for the Hawkeye defense in 15 games and anchored a defense that recorded eight shutouts, with three coming against ranked opponents. Iowa’s defense ranked third in the nation in shutouts (8) and shutouts per game (.42).
