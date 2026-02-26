Iowa Baseball Eyeing Statement Wins at Frisco Classic

The Iowa Hawkeyes’ quest to make it back to college baseball’s postseason has gotten off to a flying start. Following a lackluster loss to Kansas State in the season opener, the Hawkeyes have won six of their last seven, including a series victory over a pretty stout Florida Atlantic squad.

Oh, and there’s a 34-5 win over UW-Platteville mixed in there as well.

Still, there’s work to be done. Because while the 6-2 record is good, the team needs to pick up more quality victories in nonconference competition. The good news is that it’ll have the opportunity to do just that in this weekend’s Frisco Classic at Riders Field, the home of the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers.

Iowa will battle Alabama on Feb. 27, Houston on Feb. 28 and No. 19 Oregon State on March 1 in what should be an entertaining slate of games over the weekend.

Frisco Classic Carries Big Résumé Weight

A good performance at the Frisco Classic this weekend would do wonders for Iowa’s tournament résumé. Yes, the season is still young and worrying about the NCAA Tournament in February and March is foolish. That doesn't change the fact that building a résumé, even in the early portions of the season, is still an important endeavor.

Two of the Hawkeyes’ six wins — the blowout victories against UW-Platteville and Wartburg — don’t count toward the team’s RPI because those opponents are in Division III. And while the wins over Florida Atlantic are good, more will be required in the nonconference slate should Iowa want a case to make the tournament field. Alabama, Houston and Oregon State give the team that opportunity.

Ty Guerin Faces Early Season Test

Iowa's Tyler Guerin pitches during game 2 of Iowa vs. Oregon State baseball at Principal Park on May 10, 2025, in Des Moines. | Lily Smith/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following a stellar start against Florida Atlantic on Feb. 20 that saw him go five innings and allow just one run on four hits, Ty Guerin is ready to continue to level up his performance against the Alabama Crimson Tide. While that might be a difficult task against Alabama’s formidable offense — the Crimson Tide have plated 70 runs so far this season — the Hawkeyes hope that Guerin is ready for the challenge.

Iowa will need him to be, as this is one of, if not the most important game of the season so far. Even though it’s still early in the campaign, taking down an SEC opponent would do wonders for Iowa’s chances of making the NCAA Tournament when all is said and done.

The same can be said for the other two games on the schedule this weekend against Houston and No. 19 Oregon State. While no starting pitcher has been announced for the matchup with Houston on Feb. 28 — RHP Logan Runde, who’s been the Saturday starter for the Hawkeyes through the first two weekends of the season, suffered a shoulder injury during his start against Florida Atlantic last week — Iowa will once again hand the ball to Nick Terhaar on March 1 when the team faces Oregon State.

Everybody’s aware of Oregon State’s baseball prowess. Winners of three national titles, with the latest coming in 2018, the Beavers are one of college baseball’s best programs. And while the team has gotten off to a lackluster 4-3 start — thanks to losses to Michigan, Southern Miss and Purdue — this is still a quality baseball club that can strike fear into the heart of any opponent.

It’ll be Terhaar’s job to shut down the Beavers’ high-powered offense, which is led by Jacob Galloway, who has a 1.119 OPS through seven games, and Bryce Hubbard. Do that, and the Hawkeyes will have a good shot at pulling off the win.

Iowa’s matchup with Alabama is set for 6:30 p.m. CST on Feb. 27 at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas. The Hawkeyes will then battle Houston at noon CST on Feb. 28 before concluding their trip in the Lone Star State against No. 19 Oregon State at 11 a.m. CST on March 1.

