Iowa Baseball's Gable Mitchell Impressing at Start of Season

Gable Mitchell has simply been unstoppable in the early goings of the college baseball season for the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Over 12 games, Mitchell is currently slashing .521/.600/.750 (1.350 OPS) with one home run and 14 RBIs. He’s a hit machine, and it doesn’t appear as if it’s ever going to stop.

One could just go down the list and see how potent Mitchell has been for the Hawkeyes for the first several weeks of the season. He’s collected a whopping 25 hits through his first 12 games. Eight of those base knocks have been for extra bases (six doubles, one triple, one home run). When he’s not getting hits, he’s still finding ways to get to first base via walks or hit by pitches. And what’s even more extraordinary is that he doesn’t waste at-bats. Over the course of 48 at-bats, he’s struck out only one time.

It’s safe to say that Mitchell, who’s always hitting leadoff and setting the tone for the Hawkeyes, is the heart and soul of the offensive operation for Iowa baseball. Without him, the game just doesn’t flow as easily as it has over these past 12 contests. Should Iowa want to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2024, then it’ll need Mitchell to not necessarily keep up the pace but continue to hit and get on base at a high level.

Mitchell’s a Hit Machine

Iowa infielder Gable Mitchell (2) as outfielder Ben Wilmes (19) bats against Bradley April 16, 2025 at Duane Banks Field in Iowa City, Iowa. | Julia Hansen/Iowa City Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mitchell has recorded multiple hits in nine of the 12 games that Iowa has played so far this season. In the team’s most recent outing vs. Loras, a Division III school that Iowa clobbered 10-0, Mitchell collected three base knocks, one of which was a double. He drove in four runs as well. But that’s against Loras — what about against some of the more premier opponents on the schedule? Well, Mitchell impresses there as well.

At the Frisco Challenge, Iowa faced three tough schools. Even then, Mitchell had zero problems. He had two singles and an RBI in the weekend’s opening matchup with Alabama before turning around and doing it again the next day against Houston. He rounded out the Frisco Challenge with a three-hit day vs. nationally ranked Oregon State, almost single-handedly helping the Hawkeyes pull off the upset. Alas, Iowa fell just short, but Mitchell’s efforts were noticed, nonetheless.

Mitchell has steadily improved throughout his four seasons in college. His freshman campaign was a less-than-ideal affair, but his sophomore year saw him vastly step up his game. He peaked during the 2025 season with a .329 batting average and an .897 OPS. He’s now on pace to top both of those marks in his final season in Iowa City.

