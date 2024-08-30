Iowa Soccer Blanks Florida Gulf Coast
IOWA City, Iowa – The University of Iowa soccer team defeated Florida Gulf Coast, 3-0, on Thursday night at Iowa Soccer Complex. Head Coach Dave DiIanni secured his 100th win as a Hawkeye. The Hawkeyes advance to 2-0-2 on the season.
Freshman Berit Parten got the scoring started for the Hawkeyes with a goal assisted by senior Kenzie Roling in the 24th minute. The Hawkeyes outshot the Eagles 16 to one in the first half but stuck with a 1-0 lead going into the break.
Sophomore goalkeeper Olivia Molina had 10 saves in the first half for FGCU. Iowa had six corner kicks in the first while FGCU had zero.
Scoring picked up quickly in the second half for the Hawkeyes with a goal from Roling in the 47th minute assisted by sophomore Sophia Bush to push the Hawkeye lead to 2-0. The final Hawkeye goal came in the 81st minute from graduate student Maya Hansen, her first goal as a Hawkeye. The goal was assisted by sophomore Sophie Kincaid.
The Hawkeyes finished with 26 shots on the day while only allowing three. Senior goalkeeper Taylor Kane had a save in the closing seconds for the Hawkeyes.
HEAR FROM HEAD COACH DAVE DIIANNI
“It’s all about them. It’s all about the kids that we coach and the investment they give us. I’m very proud of being the leader of this program, [100 wins], means we’ve had some success. We need to keep pushing for more.”
“I think we created more than enough opportunities for sure. Especially in the first half I thought we could’ve had three or four goals. I think we are trying to be a bit too perfect in the box.”
HAWKEYE NOTABLES
- The Hawkeyes have 78 shots on the season while their opponents have just 35.
- Senior Meike Ingles leads the Hawkeyes with five points on the season. Kenzie Roling and freshman Berkley Binggeli both have four.
- The Hawkeyes have two shutouts on the season and have allowed just two goals.
- 2 for the Money: Iowa’s record is 45-2-3 in its last 50 games when scoring two goals or more, which dates back to October of 2017.
- 90 Tracker: Sophomore Millie Greer was the lone Hawkeye to register 90 minutes. 23 Hawkeyes got minutes in the win on Thursday.
UP NEXT
The Hawkeyes stay at home where they face No. 18 Wake Forest at 6:00 p.m. (CT) on Sept. 1st. The Deamon Deacons are the second ranked opponent the Hawkeyes have faced in their first five games.