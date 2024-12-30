Watch: Iowa Explodes for Massive Kickoff Return TD Against Missouri
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Kaden Wetjen didn't make much of an impact in the aerial attack this year, but he has certainly made waves in the return game.
Wetjen—who was named the Big Ten's return specialist of the year—flashed his unique talent against the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl on Monday, taking a kickoff return 100 yards to the house to give Iowa a 14-7 lead.
I don't think anyone expected this sort of scoring explosion from these two defensive-oriented teams in this bowl game, but nevertheless, here we are.
Iowa entered this matchup without superstar running back Kaleb Johnson, who opted to skip the bowl game in order to prepare for the NFL Draft.
Johnson was the Hawkeyes' primary source of offense this season, leading the Big Ten in both rushing yards and rushing touchdowns.
Heck, Iowa's offense struggled even with Johnson on the field at times, so you would have assumed it would look ugly without him.
But, Brendan Sullivan led a touchdown drive on the Hawkeyes' first offensive possession of the afternoon, and now, Wetjen just galvanized the group with a special teams score of his own.
Missouri is missing top wide receiver Luther Burden, who, like Johnson, is prepping for the draft.
We'll see if fireworks continue to fly between these two offensively-challenged teams as the game progresses, or if things ultimately settle down.
Meanwhile, Wetjen led the Big Ten with 576 kickoff return yards and 312 punt return yards during the regular season. He also scored a punt return touchdown.