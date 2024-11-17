How to Watch the Historic Cy-Hawk Wrestling Dual
The Cy-Hawk dual is one of the most anticipated wrestling matches of every season for wrestling fans in Iowa and around the country. The rivalry goes back to 1916 when the teams competed for the first time in Iowa City, and the Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones 17-8. Since then, they have competed against each other almost every season, and the Hawkeyes are looking to win their 70th dual over the Cyclones.
Below is information for the dual for streaming, radio and live statistics.
How to Watch: Cy-Hawk Dual
Who: No. 2 Iowa (2-0, 0-0 Big 10) vs. No. 11 Iowa State (1-1, 0-0 Big 12)
When: Saturday, Nov. 23, 6:00 p.m. CST
Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa
Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network
Stream: Big Ten Plus
Series: Iowa leds 69-16-2
Last meeting
The last meeting between the two programs was on November 26, 2023, when the Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones 18-14 in front of a sold-out Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa, with 14,267 fans. According to Iowa State Athletics, it was the first wrestling sellout at Iowa State since 1982. It was also the first college wrestling dual broadcast on ESPN's flagship station.
The dual saw upsets at 125, 133, 149, and 184 pounds. Iowa State's David Carr secured his 97th career win that night. Iowa's wins at 174, 184 and 197 pounds clinch the dual win over the Cyclones. At 184 pounds, unranked Gabe Arnold (UI) had an upset over then No. 6 Will Feldkamp (ISU) in a 7-3 decision.
Iowa has a significant advantage with the competition at home, as they hold a 34-5-1 record in home duals against Iowa State. The Hawkeyes have won the last 19 duals under head coach Tom Brands and look to extend that streak on Saturday. The winner of Saturday's dual will receive the Dan Gable Trophy, named after the notable Iowa coach and former Iowa State wrestling prodigy. The trophy has stayed in Iowa City since it was created in 2010.
Last Time Out, Iowa
Iowa swept Bellarmine 49-0 last week to continue its season momentum heading into Week 5. The dual featured 40 takedowns by the Iowa team to Bellarmine's zero in Louisville, Kentucky, on Nov. 15.
Bellarmine is in its first season of eligibility to reach the NCAA postseason at the Division I level and is led by former Hawkeye Ned Shuck, 2000-2005. In the most notable win of the night, No. 1 Jacori Teemer (159) pinned Gray Otis (Bell) in 24 seconds and recorded the first pin of the 2024-25 season for the Hawkeyes. The week before, Iowa defeated No. 20 Stanford 32-9.
Last Time Out: Iowa State
Iowa State is coming off a win against Navy 29-9 after dropping its first dual of the season to Stanford at home 21-23. No. 9 Anthony Echemendia (149) defeated Kaemen Smith (Navy) by technical fall 22-7 at 6:02. It was Echemendia's 10th career technical fall in his collegiate career. The Cyclones scored 34 takedowns to Navy's 5.