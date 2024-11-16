Iowa Wrestling Crushes Bellarmine In Dual Meet
After a third consecutive outstanding effort to start the season, No. 2 Iowa defeated Bellarmine in a 49-0 sweep Friday night in Louisville, Kentucky. In the shut-out Iowa had 40 takedowns to Bellarmine's 0.
Bellarmine is in its first season of eligibility to reach the NCAA postseason at the Division I level and is led by former Hawkeye Ned Shuck, 2000-2005.
Shuck has a 26-10 dual record over the past two seasons and the Hawkeyes made the trip to Louisville because of Shuck's history with the program.
Iowa started fast in every match of the night, with the most exciting one at 159 pounds. No. 1 Jacori Teemer came on the mat to compete against Gray Ortis (Bell) and finished the match in 24 seconds by pin, the first pin of the 2024-25 season for the Hawkeyes.
I should have been here my whole career. Just the past two duals have been amazing. The fans have been electric. They follow Iowa everywhere they go. The atmosphere they bring and the aura around Iowa wrestling is huge; it's nothing I've ever seen before."- Jacori Teemer via Iowa Athletics
No. 31 Kale Petersen (125) made his dual debut against Jack Parker of Bellarmine. Peterson quickly got between the two for a three-point takedown and led 9-2 heading into the second period. Peterson finished the match with a 24-6 technical fall win over Parker with seven takedowns. Last weekend, Petersen did not see dual action against Stanford, as he received a forfeit.
At 141 pounds, No. 32 Ryder Block received his first career technical fall against David Mayora for an 18-4 win before the second period ended with 6 seconds remaining on the clock. Block was able to pull Mayora back to the mat time and time again to keep his momentum going.
No. 4 Kyle Parco (149) competed against Zac Cowan (Bell). Parco came on the mat strong with a quick three-point takedown and continued in that fashion until the end of the match. Parco defeated Cowan by technical fall, 21-4. Cowan's four points were by escape. The win keeps Parco's dual record perfect in his career as a Hawkeye.
To close out the dual, No. 1 Ben Kueter pinned Daulton Mayer (Bell) in 32 seconds. The pin was Kueter's second career pin and gave Iowa the bonus point victory to secure the match win.
More Iowa Wrestling Results
- 133 pounds - No. 9 Drake Ayala over Trayce Eckman (Bell), 14-6 MD
- 165 pounds - No. 2 Michael Caliendo over Cole Nance (Bell), 21-6 TF
- 174 pounds - No. 10 Nelson Brands over Grant O'Dell (Bell), 20-5 TF
- 184 pounds - No. 8 Gabe Arnold over Devan Hendricks (Bell), 5-3
- 197 pounds - No. 2 Stephen Buchanan over Andrew Liber (Bell), 16-1 TF
Up Next
The Cy-Hawks dual is next week on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at 6 p.m. at the Hilton Coliseum.
According to Iowa State University records, the Hawkeyes and Cyclones have competed since 1916 in wrestling. The Hawkeyes look to improve their record to 70-16 over the Cyclones. In the last matchup between the two programs, the Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones 18-14.
“A lot of bonus points. That’s good. We got Iowa State coming up, and we got to keep a good thing going. We got to keep rocking and rolling.”- Head coach Tom Brands via Iowa Athletics