Top 2027 Recruit Announces Official Visit to Iowa
The Iowa Hawkeyes are gearing up for a critical recruiting weekend as one of the nation's top high school wrestling prospects prepares to make an official visit to the University of Iowa. Paul Kenny, a standout junior from Christian Brothers Academy in New Jersey, has confirmed his upcoming visit with the Hawkeyes.
Kenny, who holds the #12 national ranking and sits at #2 in the country at 126 pounds according to MatScouts, represents one of the most highly sought-after prospects in the Class of 2027. The New Jersey native has already made official visits to several powerhouse programs, including Rutgers, Virginia Tech, and Nebraska, before heading to Iowa City.
Hawkeyes Aiming To Land Top 2027 Recruit
According to Ross Bartacheck, Paul Kenny will visit the Hawkeyes this weekend. The insider announced the news via his X handle.
A big weekend in Iowa City as #12 Paul Kenny confirmed with @IAwrestle that he will be taking his official visit with the Hawkeyes. Kenny is a Class of 2027 wrestler and ranked #2 at 126 pounds by @MatScouts1. He has previously taken visits to Rutgers, VT, and Nebraska,” Bartacheck wrote.
The Hawkeyes have been actively pursuing elite talent in the Class of 2027 as they look to maintain their position among college wrestling's elite programs. Under head coach Tom Brands, Iowa has led the nation in attendance for wrestling events for over a decade and continues to attract top prospects.
Paul Kenny Would Be Huge Boost to Iowa Wrestling
The Christian Brothers Academy junior has established himself as one of the premier wrestlers in his weight class. Kenny won a U17 World Championship in 2023 at 48 kilograms in Istanbul, Turkey, proving his ability to compete against the world's best young talent. He defeated Japan's Yamato Furusawa 1-1 on criteria in the championship match after displaying elite defensive wrestling in the final 30 seconds.
In March 2025, he won the NJSIAA state championship at 120 pounds with a 1-0 victory over Jonathon McGinty of St. Joseph's-Montvale. The title made him only the third individual state champion in Christian Brothers Academy history. He joined an exclusive club that includes Olympic bronze medalist Sebastian Rivera, who won his state title in 2016.
"I proved to myself that I can get a state championship for CBA and for my coaches," Kenny said after his historic victory. "I really wanted to get it for them so bad, and I did it".
Kenny's competitive prowess was on full display most recently at the Who's Number One event on October 11 in Coralville, Iowa, where he faced top-ranked Antonio Mills of Georgia in a highly anticipated 126-pound showdown. Though Mills secured a 7-6 victory in one of the wildest matches of the event, Kenny’s toughness and skill have made him a priority recruit for programs across the country.
Beyond his impressive win-loss record and international credentials, Kenny has set himself apart through his versatility and competitive mindset. For Kenny, the decision will ultimately come down to finding the program that best fits his athletic and academic goals. With two more years of high school competition ahead of him, he has enough time to choose where to continue his wrestling career at the collegiate level.
Iowa recently secured a commitment from another highly-ranked 2027 prospect, Sonny Amato of Rumson-Fair Haven, New Jersey, who is ranked #3 overall in his class.
