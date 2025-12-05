Jan Jensen Addresses Iowa's First Conference Challenge

The Iowa Hawkeyes may be ranked No. 12 and have an undefeated record, but they can't look past 7-2 Rutgers. This is the first conference matchup for both of these teams this season after each has had ample time off since November 30.

Hawkeyes head coach Jan Jensen believes this is the Scarlet Knights best team in years. She took a deep dive into their team and what it's going to take for Iowa to leave undefeated as it's not only their first conference game, but is only their second true road game of the season.

Jan Jensen Discusses All Things Rutgers

"They don't play fast, but they do a nice job," Jensen said. "They're big. Their point guard is 5'8'' and then their off-guard is 6'1'' while every other position is 6'3''. They're big and rebound the ball very well. We have been rebounding well, but this will be another good challenge for us. I've been impressed with what I've seen on film."

Jensen continued, "When you get into their system with the back screens, their small forward, power forward, and big all post up. That matchup with Zachara Perkins, she's 6'3'', we gotta find her in transition... our guards aren't nearly that big."

The height advantage will certainly be something to watch as the Hawkeyes will sit back and wait to see the status of Chit-Chat Wright and Emely Rodriguez. At 5'4'', it's not like Wright would be a huge defensive assett down low, but her presence on the court and the way she runs Iowa's offense is second to none.

Iowa Looks To Remain Perfect

Got the dub 👏 pic.twitter.com/w2i7i45UfH — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) December 1, 2025

The Hawkeyes shockingly dropped from No. 11 to No. 12, but that one ranking isn't going to make a huge difference in the grand scheme of things. They are still a dominant team in the Big Ten which is going to be one of the toughest conferences in college basketball.

Their undefeated record will be put to the test against the Scarlet Knights in a game that will be very telling. Iowa hasn't forgotten about how Baylor embarrassed them down low with a +10 block differential, and there's no doubt Rutgers has watched tape and will look to do the same.

Even if Wright or Rodriguez aren't back, Iowa has found ways to win without them. Players like Taylor McCabe and Taylor Stremlow are more than pulling their weight as Ava Heiden is on pace for a career year.

