Kansas Baseball Stays Hot: Jayhawks Continue Winning Streak
It's no secret Kansas is a basketball school first and foremost. But after a disappointing first round loss to Arkansas in the NCAA Tournament, and football season months away, the Kansas baseball team is currently the hottest sport on campus.
The Jayhawks swept Oklahoma State on Sunday, clobbering the Cowboys 11-2. They've now won five in a row to rise up to 23-6 on the season - they're off to their best start in Big 12 play.
But KU's sweep wouldn't have been possible if it weren't for Sawyer Smith's three-run, walk-off home run on Saturday in the bottom of the 11th. For a team playing this well, it was one of those moments that define a hot streak. The Jayhawks needed a big play and a big moment, and Smith provided it.
But this weekend wasn't the first time Kansas baseball made headlines this season. The Jayhawks were a perfect 8-0 to start the year, won 14 of their first 15 games, and even cracked the top 25 for the first time in over a decade.
Kansas night not re-enter the top 25 this week, but it's in the mix and is at least good enough to be considered among the best teams in America - at least if it keeps playing like this.
Kansas continues its magical season on Wednesday at home against South Dakota State.