Does Kansas QB Jalon Daniels Have NFL Draft Potential?

Jalon Daniels had one of the most storied tenures a quarterback has ever had at the University of Kansas. He finished his six-year stint with the Jayhawks as the second all-time in passing yards and passing touchdowns, while helping put the program back on the map in 2022.



Now that he has exhausted his college eligibility, Daniels will be playing with a new team for the first time this decade, whether that be in the NFL or another professional league.



Earlier this week, the California native declared for the 2026 NFL Draft with hopes of hearing his name called this spring. However, many scouts aren't particularly high on Daniels at this stage of the process.

Where Jalon Daniels Lands in NFL Mock Drafts

Oct 5, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A few years ago, Daniels was considered a potential Day 2 or 3 pick depending on his development. Now, most seven-round mock drafts exclude Daniels entirely.

One mock draft from Pro Football Focus back in late November ranked Daniels No. 191 nationally. Here's what the outlet said about his game:



"Daniels brings an unorthodox play style that can appear chaotic, yet often results in success," Trevor Sikkema wrote. "He has average NFL arm talent but would be an outlier in terms of height. A notable back injury caused him to miss most of the 2023 season. Right now, Daniels is intriguing for his big-play ability outside of structure, but he'll need to become more consistent and learn to anticipate throws within structure to earn a real NFL opportunity."

Another big board by Bleacher Report from Dec. 19 ranks him the No. 193 overall player in his class.

Jalon Daniels Scouting Report

In a draft class that lacks elite quarterback prospects, it wouldn't be surprising to see Daniels sneak his way onto a quarterback-needy team in the later rounds.



At times, Daniels looks exceptional, boasting some of the best arm talent in the entire class. He has routinely made throws of 50+ air yards throughout his career and possesses undeniable arm strength, but with that said, his accuracy on deep throws has been inconsistent since his back injury in 2023.

Daniels is a capable dual-threat option who rushed for over 30 yards per game during his time at Kansas. The Jayhawks frequently utilized RPO concepts and complex sets that allowed him to scramble and use his legs effectively.



In the pocket, Daniels still has room to grow and shows several notable flaws. He is not the quickest decision-maker and often takes unnecessary sacks or extends plays that shouldn't be extended. There were many instances at KU where he attempted to evade pressure and wound up fumbling or forcing poor throws on the run.

Since his injury a few years ago, his accuracy has been highly questionable. During the 2024 season, he posted an underwhelming 58.3% completion percentage, with many of those incompletions stemming from mistimed or misplaced throws.

Ball security was also a recurring issue in Lawrence. While he was safer with the football in 2025, he finished the year prior with a 14:12 touchdown-to-interception ratio.



Looking at Daniels' film, it truly feels like a tale of two different players. At times, he looked like an NFL-ready quarterback — particularly in his short three-game stint in 2023, when he was making off-balance 40-yard throws off his back foot, including against Illinois.

Jalon Daniels missed the first game of the season due to a back injury…



He returned against Illinois and was phenomenal.



• 72 CMP%

• 277 yards

• 2 TD



Is Daniels the best QB in the Big 12?#RockChalk #Jayhawks pic.twitter.com/RRWLMBJNaU — The College Sports Company (@CollegeSportsCo) September 13, 2023

Certain highlights leave you wondering why more scouts aren't higher on him entering the draft. At the same time, there are plenty of moments where his poor decision-making and turnover-prone tendencies had fans calling for his benching.



By no means is Daniels a perfect prospect, and any team willing to take a chance on him would need to iron out several areas of his game. Still, it is absolutely possible for him to carve out a role as a backup quarterback at the professional level.