2026 Four-Star Candidate Sets Official Visit to Kansas Basketball
It’s not a secret that Kansas needs a go-to option on the wing. With Dame Sarr off the board, Darrion Williams headed to NC State, and both RJ Luis and Jamir Watkins (formerly viewed as potential Kansas targets) elected to stay in the NBA Draft, coach Bill Self and his crew have been forced to get creative.
The transfer portal – from a bucket-getting wing perspective – has been picked over, leaving just the international route, or 2026 reclasses.
While top-ranked 2026 prospect and Jayhawks target Tyran Stokes was rumored to be considering a reclass, he has seemingly decided to stick around for his final season of high school basketball.
Nonetheless, Kansas may have found a different option: Kohl Rosario.
A four-star 2026 shooting guard, Rosario has seen his stock skyrocket in the past few weeks. On Thursday alone, Rosario picked up offers from two perennial bluebloods in North Carolina and Duke. Now, he’s set to take four official visits in the upcoming month.
According to Joe Tipton of On3 Sports, Rosario has scheduled visits with Oregon, Duke, Baylor, and Kansas, with the trip to Lawrence set for June 17th-18th.
Although a decision has yet to be made on reclassifying, Rosario is being recruited as a 2025 or 2026 – whichever route he decides to take – by each of the aforementioned schools, according to Tipton.
Kansas could certainly use his talents for the upcoming campaign, as the 6-foot-5, uber-athletic shooting guard with a knockdown jumper (44.4 percent from three on the season for Team CP3) could be an immediate impact player.
Still, even if Rosario reclassifies, the Jayhawks must duke it out with top-rated programs across the country to land potentially the biggest riser of the summer.