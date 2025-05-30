Kansas Basketball Facing Blue Blood Competition for 4-Star Recruit
The Kansas Jayhawks extended a scholarship offer to 2026 guard Kohl Rosario last week, but Bill Self is not alone in the pursuit of the 6-foot-5 star.
According to Rosario’s X account, Duke and North Carolina offered him on Thursday.
Last week, Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils reportedly reached out to Rosario, and it didn't take long for them to offer him. Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels did the same.
An incoming senior at Moravian Prep, Rosario is a native of Miami, Florida, but plays high school ball in North Carolina.
Rosario is the No. 96 overall player in 247 Sports' Composite Rankings for the Class of 2026, though it wouldn't be surprising to see him reclassify up one year to play in the NCAA next season.
While he was already a highly touted recruit from his time with Team CP3 in Nike's EYBL, Rosario put himself on the map with a 30-point outing for Overtime Elite in the Nextgen Euroleague Tournament, where he shot 10-for-10 from the field.
Known for his outside shooting prowess, he could become one of the best 3-and-D wings in his class.
At the moment, Rosario holds offers from other programs like Tennessee, BYU, and Texas A&M.
Kansas is looking to build a strong high school class, headlined by top target Tyran Stokes as Self and Co. look to reel in the top prospect from back-to-back recruiting classes.
However, with two local blue bloods closing in on Rosario, the Jayhawks’ chances of landing the standout recruit might be slim.