Bill Self and Kansas Hosting Prolific Scoring Transfer on Official Visit
After a few quiet weeks on the recruiting trail, Bill Self and the Kansas Jayhawks might be close to making an impact move in the transfer portal.
According to an article by The Kansas City Star's Gary Bedore, former Northwestern Oklahoma State University guard Camron McDowell will be on campus Saturday for an official visit.
A 6-foot-6, 180-pound guard, McDowell was the second-leading scorer in Division II basketball in the 2024-25 season. Northwestern Oklahoma State competes in the Great American Conference (GAC).
Averaging an incredible 27.3 points per game on a 51.3% field goal percentage, McDowell is a crafty left-handed scorer who can put points up in a hurry.
McDowell initially committed to Georgia as a 3-star prospect out of high school before transferring to Jacksonville State and eventually NWOSU for the past two years.
He reportedly visited Utah in March and held interest from schools like Mississippi State, Rutgers, Georgia Tech, SMU, Seton Hall, and Cincinnati.
While he filed for early entry to the 2025 NBA Draft, McDowell withdrew his name to retain his collegiate eligibility.
It has been nearly a month since an available player publicly took a trip to Lawrence (Darrion Williams in late May), but the coaching staff is keeping busy.
Draft Express scout Jon Chepkevich reported that McDowell was "ironing out his [NCAA] waiver" last month, so he may have some eligibility hurdles along the way regardless of how his visit goes.
With three scholarships to fill on the roster, McDowell could provide a much-needed boost to KU's second unit.