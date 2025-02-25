Kansas Basketball: Buy or Sell the Jayhawks Moving Forward?
Kansas basketball has been on a wild ride this season, with plenty of ups and downs that have left fans wondering—are these Jayhawks the real deal or just a team that couldn’t quite put it together?
With the Big 12 Tournament and March Madness right around the corner, is now the time to buy in?
Early Season Hype
The Jayhawks started the year living up to their preseason No. 1 ranking. Wins over Duke, Michigan State, and North Carolina had everyone buzzing.
That Duke victory might still be one of the best wins in college basketball this season. Kansas looked dominant—until they didn’t.
The Midseason Swoon
Then things got rough.
Back-to-back road losses to Creighton and Missouri set off alarm bells, and things only spiraled from there. Losses piled up against West Virginia, Iowa State, Houston, Baylor, Kansas State, and then came the absolute low point—a disastrous trip to Utah, where they got blown out by both Utah and BYU.
The 34-point loss to BYU? Yikes. Easily one of the worst defeats of the Bill Self era.
Hitting the Reset Button
After that BYU meltdown, Bill Self and the team hit the reset button, adopting a "new season" mindset. And so far? So good.
They’re now 2-0 in this so-called fresh start, taking down Oklahoma State in dominant fashion and securing a big road win over Colorado.
Watching them now, there’s a noticeable shift. The body language is better, the energy is up, and they seem to be playing with more purpose.
Stepping Up
A big reason for the turnaround? Leadership. Hunter Dickinson has taken charge, dropping a career-high 32 points against Colorado.
Dajuan Harris has stepped up vocally, keeping everyone in check. And off the bench, David Coit has been an unexpected but much-needed spark.
So, Should You Buy the Jayhawks?
Kansas has a tough road ahead with Texas Tech, Houston, and Arizona on the schedule. We’re about to see what they’re really made of. But if history tells us anything, it’s that betting against Bill Self in March is usually a bad idea.
Sure, this season hasn’t been perfect, but that doesn’t mean Kansas can’t go on a run.
If you’re on the fence, now might be the time to buy in. The Jayhawks are heating up at just the right time, and when Bill Self’s teams hit their stride in March, anything can happen.
So, should you buy in? Absolutely. Why not?