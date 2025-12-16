CBB Analyst Andy Katz Names Kansas’ Melvin Council Jr. Player of the Week

Last Saturday, the Kansas Jayhawks faced off against North Carolina State in what would be their second true road game. With a limited Darryn Peterson, the Jayhawks were going to need all hands on deck to secure a win.



However, one player stood out in particular. In the impressive win, Melvin Council Jr. had a career night, exploding for 36 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. With this performance, college basketball analyst Andy Katz listed Council as the Player of the Week.

As much of an honor this is for Council, it is much deserved with everything he did for the Jayhawks in Raleigh last weekend. The St. Bonaventure transfer single-handedly took over the game, ultimately leading the Jayhawks to a win.



The large majority of Council’s unbelievable night came from behind the arc. The athletic guard is a relatively poor shooter, but that was not the case on Saturday when he went unconscious, shooting 9-15 from the perimeter.

Council typically does not shoot too many threes a game, but had no other choice when he was being left wide open. North Carolina State’s head coach, Will Wade, said that was part of his game plan to slow down the Jayhawks, which backfired for the Wolfpack in the end.



Coming into Saturday’s contest, Council was shooting 19% from behind the arc, only making 5 out of 27 total attempts this season. From the start of the game, you could see Wade’s plan in full effect. While Council was out behind the three-point line, Wolfpack defenders were standing around the free-throw line, leaving no other option but for Melvin to start shooting.

It took Council a couple of attempts to get going, but once he found the bottom of the net, there was no turning back. After his fourth made three, Wade admitted he tried to switch up his game plan and play normal defense on Council, but it was too late. Council had entered a true flow state and had an unforgettable performance.

When the game came down to the wire, and Peterson was dealing with cramps, Council continued to step up and bury North Carolina State to secure a 77-76 win in overtime.



Council is continuing to impress Bill Self and the college basketball world, but this is not the first time he has been recognized for his impact as a Jayhawk. In a recent interview, Self said Council was the team MVP so far.

Council carries a ton of energy and confidence that is hard to miss, which helps translate on the floor. If the team MVP can continue to play at this level, who knows how far this Jayhawks team can truly go?