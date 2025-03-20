KANSAS

ESPN's Joe Lunardi Makes His Kansas NCAA Tournament Prediction

ESPN's resident bracketologist expects the Jayhawks to take care of business in the first round against the Razorbacks - and then run into St. John's

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts after a play during overtime against the UCF Knights at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
Mar 12, 2025; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) reacts after a play during overtime against the UCF Knights at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images / William Purnell-Imagn Images
After starting the season on top of the college basketball world, and putting together quite the non-conference resume that included wins over Michigan State (a two seed) and Duke (a one seed), Kansas (21-12) stumbled through Big 12 play, finishing its conference slate 11-9, and ultimately ending the season outside of the AP Poll. 

Nonetheless, Kansas found itself in the NCAA Tournament for the 35th straight year – this time landing as a seventh seed and drawing a first round matchup with Arkansas. 

With the bracket decided, ESPN’s star bracketologist Joe Lunardi has turned to tournament predictions – and he shared his thoughts on the Jayhawks.

In March, there’s few better determinants of success than experience, and as Lunardi pointed out, Kansas has that in spades:

“The Jayhawks are one of the most experienced and talented teams in the tournament, with double-double machine Hunter Dickinson in the middle and 2022 national champions Dajuan Harris Jr. at the point and KJ Adams bringing the energy.”

Despite Kansas’ veteran roster, and high-level talent, Lunardi doesn’t expect the Jayhawks to be in-line to make any waves in the Big Dance:

“Kansas has the talent to make a deep run in March, but I don’t see it this year.”

And why doesn’t he see it?

Well, as far as Lunardi is concerned, the Jayhawks are lacking a true “alpha dog” that serves as a go-to player down the stretch.

With all that in mind, Lunardi expects Kansas to get past Arkansas, but get sent home in the second round by Rick Pitino and St. John’s.

