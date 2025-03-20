ESPN's Joe Lunardi Makes His Kansas NCAA Tournament Prediction
After starting the season on top of the college basketball world, and putting together quite the non-conference resume that included wins over Michigan State (a two seed) and Duke (a one seed), Kansas (21-12) stumbled through Big 12 play, finishing its conference slate 11-9, and ultimately ending the season outside of the AP Poll.
Nonetheless, Kansas found itself in the NCAA Tournament for the 35th straight year – this time landing as a seventh seed and drawing a first round matchup with Arkansas.
With the bracket decided, ESPN’s star bracketologist Joe Lunardi has turned to tournament predictions – and he shared his thoughts on the Jayhawks.
In March, there’s few better determinants of success than experience, and as Lunardi pointed out, Kansas has that in spades:
“The Jayhawks are one of the most experienced and talented teams in the tournament, with double-double machine Hunter Dickinson in the middle and 2022 national champions Dajuan Harris Jr. at the point and KJ Adams bringing the energy.”
Despite Kansas’ veteran roster, and high-level talent, Lunardi doesn’t expect the Jayhawks to be in-line to make any waves in the Big Dance:
“Kansas has the talent to make a deep run in March, but I don’t see it this year.”
And why doesn’t he see it?
Well, as far as Lunardi is concerned, the Jayhawks are lacking a true “alpha dog” that serves as a go-to player down the stretch.
With all that in mind, Lunardi expects Kansas to get past Arkansas, but get sent home in the second round by Rick Pitino and St. John’s.