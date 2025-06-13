ESPN Questions Kansas Basketball’s Offseason in Transfer Portal Breakdown
Even with the addition of top-rated freshman Darryn Peterson, some college basketball analysts feel the Kansas Jayhawks had an underwhelming offseason.
In a recent ESPN article by Jeff Borzello and Myron Medcalf, KU was labeled as a "team that hurt its outlook by not doing enough."
Despite reeling Flory Bidunga back in from the portal and adding three transfer newcomers, the Jayhawks' offseason did not inspire confidence from these national voices.
The trio of Melvin Council Jr., Tre White, and Jayden Dawson are solid role players, but not the splash many fans expected. Kansas missed out on its two biggest targets (Darrion Williams and Dame Sarr) last month.
Meanwhile, five players exited the program, including disappointing additions like AJ Storr and Rylan Griffen.
KU entered the portal window with major needs after a disastrous 2024-25 season and came out of it with a quiet haul.
"[Bill Self] once again brings in high-caliber talent with Darryn Peterson, a five-star recruit and the potential No. 1 pick in 2026, to go with Illinois transfer Tre White, who should help fortify one of the country's top backcourts. But the lack of experience in the paint is a real concern for Kansas," Medcalf wrote.
"While Flory Bidunga is ready for a starring role after playing behind Hunter Dickinson last season, another experienced big or two would have improved the Jayhawks' outlook. Bidunga will have to handle his new role for them to reach their goals," he continued.
Bidunga is expected to take on a bigger role after serving as Hunter Dickinson's understudy as a freshman, but he is still only a sophomore with limited experience.
The Jayhawks will rely heavily on Peterson on the offensive end, but the biggest question is whether his teammates will step up as consistent role players.