Everything Bill Self Said About Kansas Retirement Rumors
Bill Self has heard the rumors about his potential Kansas basketball retirement, and he’s shutting them down quickly.
“That’s not true at all,” he told The Field of 68's Jeff Goodman on Wednesday.
When asked about retirement by NJ Advance Media's Adam Zagoria, Self kept it even simpler: "No."
This isn’t the first time he’s addressed the topic. Ahead of Kansas’ game against Oakland on November 16, he spoke candidly about his long-term coaching future.
"This is the first time it has crossed my mind. I actually hope to do it a while longer," Self said. "Times are different. I used to look at it, and I got a dear friend who talked to me about this all the time. You kind of look at life in five-year increments. I'm not sure it's five years anymore. Maybe two or three. And then, you decide what you do after those increments."
However, he did acknowledge that he's approaching the finish line, using a golf analogy to describe it.
"I don't know how you guys look at it, but that's not anything I've spent any time on," Self said. "I like our team and I'm very excited about a recruiting class moving forward. I don't have the answer, but I know that I'm just in the back nine. I don't know if I'm on 13 or 16, but I'm not on 18."
Self’s stance on retirement has remained consistent over the years. Back in April 2023, he made it clear to The Kansas City Star that a health scare had actually made him want to coach even longer.
"One thing I can tell you without question, I missed my job. I love my job and I want to do my job for a long time."
He then added, “My end, … I don’t even see the upcoming train down the track. When I think of the end now after sitting out and not doing this for a while, I think of it (retirement) being further away.”