Kansas Holds Steady in ESPN's Joe Lunardi's 2026 Bracketology: What It Means Going Forward
Back in late April, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi – the go-to bracketologist in college basketball – released his first edition of 2026 Bracketology, and Kansas was listed as a seven seed set to take on tenth-seeded Miami in the first round.
About three weeks later, the Jayhawks are… still a seven seed. And, in Lunardi’s most recent projection, coach Bill Self’s squad is once again drawing a first-round matchup with tenth-seeded Miami.
The only difference: that matchup is now in the South region instead of the West.
Essentially, at least in the eyes of Lunardi, nothing has changed over the last three weeks for Kansas.
With just the addition of three-star guard Corbin Allen – a talented wing, but unlikely a Year One contributor – in that period, it’s hard to make a case against Lunardi’s decision to keep the Jayhawks as a seven seed.
On the flip side, programs across the country have bolstered rotations and lineups, adding star transfers and prospects, yet Kansas didn’t drop. Coach Self and his crew – who have three remaining scholarship spots – have the opportunity to leapfrog numerous teams in the coming days and weeks.
Whether it’s Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams – who just withdrew from the NBA Draft – or any of the international prospects the Jayhawks have been targeting, it’s clear that Kansas has a sky-high ceiling.
Regardless, NCAA Tournament predictions 10 months out from the Big Dance itself are perhaps precisely the opposite of an exact science, and should be taken with a grain of salt.
At bare minimum, though, it offers insight into where each program currently stands in the eyes of Lunardi, and it appears the Jayhawks – even without a full roster – are theoretically a borderline top-25 team, with the potential to blossom into a true contender with a few right moves.