Big 12 Transfer Darrion Williams Returning to College: Will Kansas Land Him?
Texas Tech transfer Darrion Williams is withdrawing from the 2025 NBA Draft and maintaining his collegiate eligibility, according to a report from Jon Rothstein.
Long before the Dame Sarr recruitment flipped upside down, it was well-known that Kansas was interested in the 2024-25 All-Big 12 First Team selection.
Now, the race to land Williams in the transfer portal begins.
An incoming senior, Williams was incredible this past season in Lubbock. He averaged 15.1 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists for the Red Raiders.
While the California native entered the draft with hopes of raising his stock — outlets projected him as a late second-round pick — he did not fare very well at the NBA Draft Combine.
In addition to a zero-point outing at the combine’s 5-on-5 scrimmages, Williams’ official measurements were alarming to scouts. He was listed at 6-foot-4, boasting a 6-foot-6 wingspan, which isn’t ideal for a forward with his play style.
Williams made his decision more than a week before the May 28 withdrawal deadline.
A versatile player, Williams is a threat on the perimeter and around the rim. His lifetime slash line sits at 44.9%/37.9%/84.2%.
Despite his frame, he is a capable defender in the paint and averages 1.3 steals per game for his career.
He is keeping a return to TTU on the table, but that is very unlikely to transpire.
Williams would seamlessly slide into the Jayhawks’ lineup if he chooses KU, as the team needs a true four to start next to big man Flory Bidunga.
Not only is it a perfect fit, but adding a proven Big 12 star to Bill Self's squad would immediately position the Jayhawks among the best in the conference.
Kansas now enters a heavy-hitting race between NC State, Ohio State, and others for the lauded prospect.