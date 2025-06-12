Kansas Basketball With Key Advantage in Recruitment of Class of 2026 Target
Kansas has been all over this summer’s stock risers. Kohl Rosario and Trey Thompson – the former of whom has already scheduled a visit – have been key targets for the Jayhawks in this recruiting cycle. Both Rosario and Thompson have seen their recruiting buzz continue to increase in recent weeks, and each has seen a massive bump in their ranking.
And while coach Bill Self and his crew appear to be in excellent standing with Rosario, the Jayhawks have arguably been a bit behind the eight ball on Thompson, who has already visited Purdue and his premier in-state program: Tennessee.
But, naturally, being Kansas basketball, the Jayhawks are rarely a step behind, and Thompson’s recruitment is the perfect embodiment of that.
Despite growing up in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains just an hour outside of Knoxville, Thompson didn’t spend his youth cheering on Tennessee basketball or singing Rocky Top. Although he grew up a fan of the Volunteers in football, his collegiate basketball allegiance lay over 800 miles west in Lawrence, Kansas.
Thompson told On3 Sports that he “grew up a Kansas basketball fan.” Also working in the Jayhawks’ favor is the fact that Thompson sees himself in former players Gradey Dick and Johnny Furphy – both of whom are now in the NBA.
Although the smooth-shooting 6-foot-8 forward has yet to schedule a visit to Lawrence, he told On3 that he’s “going to set up visits with UConn, Kansas, Louisville, and Indiana.”
The Jayhawks certainly are in for a battle with a handful of well-respected programs, but it’s quite the encouraging sign to see that Kansas has a key advantage in the Thompson sweepstakes.