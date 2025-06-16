Kansas Basketball Offers Explosive Class of 2027 Combo Guard
June 15th marked the first day Division One coaches were able to make official contact with Class of 2027 recruits, and coach Bill Self and his crew wasted no time reaching out to combo guard Martay Barnes.
The Jayhawks didn’t just get in communication with Barnes, they already extended the Florida native an offer, according to his X account.
Explosive downhill and nearly unstoppable in transition with blazing straight-line speed, Barnes is a nightmare for opposing defenses when he attacks the basket. Possessing a variety of finishes in his bag, Barnes can unleash a floater, get to a reverse, or simply go off two, create contact with the defender, and finish through him.
With a respectable midrange and long-distance jumper, Barnes keeps defenses honest as a shooter and is a top-notch facilitator and table-setter. Although he’s listed as a 6-foot-2 combo guard, he certainly has the tools to slide into a lead guard role at the next level.
Tabbed as the 38th overall recruit in his class and fifth-best combo guard in the country, Barnes is a highly coveted recruit who already holds offers from Florida State, Ole Miss, and South Carolina, among others.
Nonetheless, Kansas has put itself in the midst of the race for Barnes quite early in his recruitment, and sits as the premier program to have offered Barnes thus far.