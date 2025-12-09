Bill Self and Kansas in Contact With 5-Star Phenom Malachi Jordan

Kansas basketball has been relatively quiet on the recruiting trail as it awaits the decision of top-ranked 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes.

Bill Self and his coaching staff are primarily focused on the current season, which is about a month underway. However, the Jayhawks still have assistants out recruiting, keeping tabs on several key prospects.



According to LeagueRDY on X, KU has reached out to Class of 2027 5-star prospect Malachi Jordan. The Jayhawks are among a long list of programs contacting him, which also includes Indiana, Alabama, and Tennessee.

Got a chance to watch 2027 5⭐️ Malachi Jordan drop 30 in a win over Montverde this weekend. He told @LeagueRDY he’s hearing from these schools:



Indiana

Missouri

Alabama

Kansas

Tennessee

Ohio State

Washington

Vanderbilt

Miami

USC

Tennessee State

+more



The athletic 6-foot-7 wing… pic.twitter.com/67iBylKOwI — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) December 8, 2025

A 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward, Jordan is one of the most versatile prospects in his class. The junior at Dream City Christian School in Arizona is coming off a 30-point performance in a win over Montverde Academy and boasts an impressive skill set.



He is a long, athletic forward who can score inside and out and possesses a lengthy wingspan. Jordan projects as a two-way star who can contribute in multiple aspects of the game.

"A quick and coordinated athlete who plays with great energy," NBA Draft Room wrote in a scouting report. "Isn’t the most explosive leaper but has very good body control, agility and footwork. Hits the boards hard and isn’t afraid to mix it up. Has a good looking jumper which is developing into more of a threat."

(2027) Malachi Jordan is an intriguing prospect to currently follow. His defensive instincts are sharp, his rim touch is effortless especially in the open court, and his shooting projection is trending in a very positive direction went 6/6 at the line again today. pic.twitter.com/JK8cabgbfe — Josh M (@JknowsBBall) November 28, 2025

Malachi Jordan: The Next Kansas Basketball Commit?

The Jayhawks have technically received a commitment from a Class of 2027 recruit, but fellow Arizona-based forward Javon Bardwell — currently committed out of PHH Prep in Phoenix — is a strong candidate to reclassify to 2026. If that happens, Kansas may still be seeking its first true 2027 pledge.



Jordan has already earned interest from numerous programs and previously visited Washington. He is a native of Nashville, Tennessee, and there is currently no indication that Kansas is leading his recruitment.

However, he spent time at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, before transferring to Dream City, giving him some regional ties to the Jayhawks. That also means the KU staff was likely familiar with him while recruiting players such as Trent Perry, a Class of 2026 commit, who played with him at Link and on the Nike EYBL Circuit with MoKan Elite.



While it is still early in the 2027 cycle, Jordan is a name to keep an eye on for the Jayhawks. It would be excellent if Self could continue building his Arizona recruiting pipeline with another major pledge.