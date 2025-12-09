Bill Self and Kansas in Contact With 5-Star Phenom Malachi Jordan
In this story:
Kansas basketball has been relatively quiet on the recruiting trail as it awaits the decision of top-ranked 2026 prospect Tyran Stokes.
Bill Self and his coaching staff are primarily focused on the current season, which is about a month underway. However, the Jayhawks still have assistants out recruiting, keeping tabs on several key prospects.
According to LeagueRDY on X, KU has reached out to Class of 2027 5-star prospect Malachi Jordan. The Jayhawks are among a long list of programs contacting him, which also includes Indiana, Alabama, and Tennessee.
A 6-foot-7, 225-pound forward, Jordan is one of the most versatile prospects in his class. The junior at Dream City Christian School in Arizona is coming off a 30-point performance in a win over Montverde Academy and boasts an impressive skill set.
He is a long, athletic forward who can score inside and out and possesses a lengthy wingspan. Jordan projects as a two-way star who can contribute in multiple aspects of the game.
"A quick and coordinated athlete who plays with great energy," NBA Draft Room wrote in a scouting report. "Isn’t the most explosive leaper but has very good body control, agility and footwork. Hits the boards hard and isn’t afraid to mix it up. Has a good looking jumper which is developing into more of a threat."
Malachi Jordan: The Next Kansas Basketball Commit?
The Jayhawks have technically received a commitment from a Class of 2027 recruit, but fellow Arizona-based forward Javon Bardwell — currently committed out of PHH Prep in Phoenix — is a strong candidate to reclassify to 2026. If that happens, Kansas may still be seeking its first true 2027 pledge.
Jordan has already earned interest from numerous programs and previously visited Washington. He is a native of Nashville, Tennessee, and there is currently no indication that Kansas is leading his recruitment.
However, he spent time at Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, before transferring to Dream City, giving him some regional ties to the Jayhawks. That also means the KU staff was likely familiar with him while recruiting players such as Trent Perry, a Class of 2026 commit, who played with him at Link and on the Nike EYBL Circuit with MoKan Elite.
While it is still early in the 2027 cycle, Jordan is a name to keep an eye on for the Jayhawks. It would be excellent if Self could continue building his Arizona recruiting pipeline with another major pledge.
A longtime Kansas basketball and football fan, Josh is at The College of New Jersey majoring in Communications and minoring in Journalism. Josh has over 1,000 published articles on KU athletics on FanSided's Through the Phog, with additional work at Pro Football Network and Last Word on Sports. In his free time, Josh often broadcasts TCNJ football games on WTSR 91.3FM.Follow Josh_Schulman04