Pair of Kansas Basketball Recruits Continue to Show Out

The high school basketball season is well underway, and the top-rated recruit, Tyran Stokes, is absolutely dominating at his new school.



After leaving Notre Dame (high school, not the college), Stokes landed at Rainier Beach High School, where he teamed up with another Kansas recruit, JJ Crawford.

Ever since the two stepped on the court together, they have shown they are arguably one of the best duos in the entire country. Crawford, son of NBA legend Jamal Crawford, is a versatile freshman guard. He lines up perfectly with Stokes, a forward who can do it all.

In their most recent game, the two showed out against Eastside Catholic. In the win, they combined for 53 points, as Stokes put up 30 points and 13 rebounds, and Crawford added 23 points to the stat sheet. The five-star prospect and talented freshman combined for the final 20 of the team’s 22 points.

For Rainier Beach fans, this is nothing new. Stokes shows time and time again why he is rated as high as he is. In his home opener, he put up 31 points, 14 rebounds, 9 assists, and 6 steals. Since then, he has put up impressive scoring performances that include 29 points, 33 points, 34 points, and 52 points. The Kentucky native makes it look easy, scoring from all three levels with ease.

Crawford is keeping up with Stokes. In the same game that Stokes went off for 52, the 6-foot-4 guard added 25 of his own. The freshman is special, as he racked up 9 offers before he even touched high school. It is only helping a player with his potential to be lined up next to Stokes.

Both players are being recruited by Bill Self and company, especially Tyran Stokes. Stokes’ recruitment process has been interesting to say the least. However, one thing is for sure, and that is that Kansas has been there every step of the way.



Although Stokes is from Kentucky, it has been reported that Kansas continues to stay in the lead to land the top prospect. Stokes could commit at any minute, so the Jayhawk faithful should stay tuned.

On the other hand, Crawford’s recruitment process is fresh, as he has three years and counting to continue to develop. The Washington native has a lot of potential, and it is a good sign for Jayhawk fans to see that Bill Self has reached out early. The best thing they can do is stay in touch with the talented combo guard.

There is still half a season to go in Stokes’ final campaign, and he and Crawford show no signs of slowing down. It is unfortunate that the two prospects only get one year together, but hopefully, they make their way to Lawrence in due time.