Kansas Basketball’s Darryn Peterson Receives Pair of Big 12 Preseason Honors
Despite not playing a minute of college basketball, expectations for Darryn Peterson are sky high entering his freshman year at KU as the ballyhooed guard received a pair of Big 12 Preseason honors on Thursday.
Peterson was named Preseason Freshman of the Year and was listed as one of 10 players on the Preseason All-Big 12 Team by the Big 12 conference, as voted on by the league’s head coaches.
He is one of four players to be unanimously selected to the All-Big 12 Team, along with AJ Dybantsa (BYU), Milos Uzan (Houston), and JT Toppin (Texas Tech).
Peterson is the 10th Jayhawk in program history to be named Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year. Others to receive the recognition include Quentin Grimes (2018-19), Josh Jackson (2016-17), Cheick Diallo (2015-16), Cliff Alexander (2014-15), Andrew Wiggins (2013-14), Josh Selby (2010-11), Julian Wright (2005-06), David Padgett (2003-04), and Nick Collison (1999-2000).
The preseason recognition should come as no surprise as Peterson is one of KU’s most highly touted recruits and one of the most talented freshmen to enter the Big 12 in years. He's also the current betting favorite to be the No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Coming out of high school, Peterson was rated as the No. 1 recruit in the country in the 2025 class by 247Sports and On3.com after averaging 30.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.2 steals per game during his senior season at Prolific Prep in Napa, California.
He was named Naismith Trophy High School Player of the Year and a McDonald's All-American following his remarkable 2024-25 season.
Peterson’s main competition for Big 12 Freshman Player of the Year – and potentially Big 12 Player of the Year – honors will likely come from Dybantsa. The two had some memorable matchups over the past two years with Peterson and his Prolific Prep squad getting the better of Dybantsa and his Utah Prep team on multiple occasions.
In December 2024, Peterson had 32 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists compared to 28 points, 8 rebounds, and 6 assists for Dybantsa in a Profilic Prep victory 72-60. In February earlier this year, Peterson scored an incredible 58 points – including a game-winning three – to go along with 7 rebounds, 5 assists, and 3 steals in an 88-86 win for Prolific Prep. Dybantsa scored 49 points and gathered 9 rebounds and 3 assists in the loss.
Both Peterson and Dybantsa will be counted on to lead their teams this season and both will be in contention for several honors by the end of the 2025-26 season. But if history has taught us anything, it’s that Peterson usually finds a way to come out on top.