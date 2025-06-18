Kansas Basketball Targeting Five-Star Class of 2028 Prospect
After focusing much of its recruiting efforts on the Class of 2027 – including the country’s top player – in the last week or so, Kansas has now turned its attention towards a slightly younger demographic, offering Class of 2028 shooting guard Adan Diggs on Tuesday.
Heading into his sophomore year of high school, Diggs’ class remains unranked by 247 Sports, but in ESPN’s recently released top-25, Diggs landed at No. 10 in the country.
A dynamic scorer, Diggs can get a bucket from all three levels. With a silky-smooth jumper and a tight handle, Diggs can get to a pull-up or knock down a catch-and-shoot triple. Going downhill, Diggs has the burst to create angles against defenders, and the springiness to finish over them, while he also possesses the size (6-foot-5) to go through them.
An Arizona native, Diggs plays his school ball at Millennium High School, while he suits up for All In Elite on the Under Armour Circuit for AAU.
Thus far, Diggs holds at least ten offers, including notable high-major programs Oregon, Creighton, and Maryland, among others.
With head coach Bill Self and his staff extending an offer to Diggs before he even enters his sophomore year of high school, the Jayhawks are putting their hat in the ring early, ensuring they’ll be in the thick of the race for the uber-talented guard.