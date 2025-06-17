Kansas Basketball In The Mix For Nation's Top-Ranked Player in The Class of 2027
Kansas landed the No. 1 player in the country from the Class of 2025 in Darryn Peterson. The Jayhawks are in the thick of the race for Tyran Stokes, the top-rated player in the Class of 2026. Why not go after the best player in the Class of 2027?
That’s exactly what head coach Bill Self and his crew are doing, as they just extended an offer to Baba Oladotun, the top-ranked rising junior in America.
An unbelievably lengthy 6-foot-9 wing from Maryland, who suits up for Team Durant in AAU, Oladotun has naturally drawn comparisons to NBA great Kevin Durant himself.
Excellent as a rim-runner, and shockingly physical despite his wiry frame (175 pounds), Oladotun is a presence in transition with or without the ball. In the halfcourt, he’s a knockdown shooter, with the size and length to get his jumper off at will. Also a dominant scorer in isolation, Oladotun has a deep bag of tricks, and seemingly always gets to his spot.
And while every team wouldn’t mind adding the nation’s best amateur recruit, the difference for Kansas is that it’s not just a shot-in-the-dark pipe dream, but it’s a real possibility.
Especially with the Jayhawks getting into the mix for Oladotun early, Self and his staff appear to be well-positioned to make some noise in the Oladotun sweepstakes as his recruiting process continues.