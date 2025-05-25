Kansas Basketball Transfer Flashes Elite Shooting Stroke in Video
The Kansas Jayhawks are looking to round out their roster in the portal, but they have already made a few transfer additions, including former Loyola Chicago guard Jayden Dawson.
A 6-foot-4 sharpshooter, Dawson gave KU fans something to look forward to in a recent practice highlight posted by pro skills coach Hunter Longacre.
Dawson missed on just one of his attempts from beyond the arc in the video, which lasted over a minute. He shot 19-of-20 by the end of the video, an impressive feat for the KU guard.
An Omaha, Nebraska native, Dawson was one of the most sought-after mid-major transfers in college basketball.
In the 2024-25 season as a junior, the former Rambler averaged 13.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists across 32 games.
He has always been a flamethrower from 3-point range, shooting 36.7% on the trey ball across his three-year college career. Last season, Dawson connected on 2.7 threes per contest on 7.4 attempts.
Dawson is one of three newcomers via the transfer portal for Bill Self, along with Illinois transfer Tre White and former St. Bonaventure guard Melvin Council Jr.
After finishing in the 76th percentile nationally on catch-and-shoot threes at Loyola, Dawson should be an effective complementary piece to Darryn Peterson in the backcourt.
It’s reasonable for fans not to buy into offseason practice videos, but Dawson is a proven shooter who should excel from long-range in a Jayhawk uniform.