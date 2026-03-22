Kansas saw it's 2025-26 basketball season come to an end on Sunday, falling in the Second Round of the NCAA Tournament to St. John's, 67-65.



The second-half comeback was valiant, but the final result was unfortunately more of the same.

For Kansas, the loss marks a first under Bill Self, as he just concluded his 23rd season as head coach in Lawrence.



For the first time in his tenure, Kansas has failed to make the Sweet 16 in four straight tournaments.

ST. JOHNS WINS IT AT THE BUZZER



RICK PITINO IS HEADED INTO THE SECOND WEEKEND pic.twitter.com/wrjBmE6bjg — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) March 22, 2026

For historical purposes, this is the first time Kansas basketball has failed to reach the Sweet 16 since the 1981-82 and 1984-85 seasons, when it made the Second Round twice but failed to make the dance.



For reference, those were the final two years of the Ted Owens era and the first two seasons under Larry Brown.

Kansas Early Elimination Begs the Question

Kansas basketball feels like it is at a bit of a crossroads.



Yes, there are still a ton of programs that would trade places with it, as it remains a regular tournament team and a place that recruits are instantly interested in.

Mar 22, 2026; San Diego, CA, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts in the second half against the St. John's Red Storm during a second round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Viejas Arena. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

But how long will that last?



With Arizona and Houston both joining the Big 12 in recent years and the stranglehold Self and the Jayhawks once held on the conference clearly gone, one has to wonder if the glory days of the Bill Self era will ever have another late peak.

Comparing Bill Self's Struggles to Bob Knight's End at Indiana

Self has gone four seasons without a Sweet 16 appearance and as stated, the rest of the Big 12 has caught Kansas.



I can't help but compare the state of Kansas basketball now to what was another basketball powerhouse when I was a kid: Indiana.

The Hoosiers won three national championships under legendary head coach Bob Knight, with the last coming in 1988. He had them back in the Final Four in the spring of 1992, but things were never quite the same in Bloomington after that.

Indiana would make the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight the next two years, but in Knight's final six seasons, never made it out of the Second Round.



Furthermore, in those final six seasons, Indiana never earned better than a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament. The magic was simply over at Indiana, before Knight was fired in the fall of 2000.

The Kansas fall hasn't been as significant in terms of seeding, as the Jayhawks have still managed to earn a No. 4 seed twice in the last three seasons.



However, from 2006-2023, Kansas earned a seeding lower than a No. 3 just once (2019).

With it being eliminated on the NCAA Tournament's opening weekend for a fourth-straight season, one can't help but wonder if the Jayhawks will ever make a deep run under Self again.